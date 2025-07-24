South Africa
    Wine tourism diversifies amid booming global growth

    Wine tourism is undergoing a significant shift as destinations around the world move beyond conventional tasting room experiences to more immersive, diverse offerings. The global market is expected to grow from $108.3bn to $358.6bn by 2033, according to recent estimates – signalling new opportunities for the tourism and hospitality industries.
    24 Jul 2025
    Source: ©Goran Bogicevic via
    Source: ©Goran Bogicevic via 123RF

    "Gone are the days of simple cellar door tastings," says Antoinette Turner, general manager of Flight Centre South Africa. “Today’s estates are crafting experiences and excursions that blend adventure and appreciation."

    Here’s a selection of examples highlighting how wine tourism is changing in key regions around the world.

    Argentina: Wine and stargazing in Mendoza

    In Mendoza’s high-altitude vineyards, visitors can now combine wine with astronomy. A private stargazing and tasting experience offers insight into both Argentina’s Malbec heritage and its clear night skies.

    Nearby regions like Salta and La Rioja also offer long-established winemaking traditions. Although there are no direct flights from South Africa to Argentina, connections via São Paulo are now easier with SAA’s new direct route.

    Montenegro: Underwater cellars in Kotor

    Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor has introduced an unconventional approach – ageing wine underwater. The country’s first underwater wine cellar began operations in 2021, with bottles submerged on the ocean floor to accelerate maturation.

    Travellers can visit a floating wine bar and sample wines straight from the sea, alongside fresh seafood and coastal views.

    Italy: Truffle hunting in Tuscany

    At Tenuta Torciano, near San Gimignano, visitors can combine a wine tasting with an introduction to truffle hunting traditions. Guided by truffle dogs, the experience includes exploring the estate’s vineyards and olive groves, followed by a tasting featuring estate wines.

    The property offers more than 40 experiences, from horse riding to pasta making.

    United States: Napa Valley wine trolley

    In California’s Napa Valley, the Wine Trolley – a repurposed San Francisco cable car – provides guided transport between local wineries, complete with picnic lunches and visits to landmarks like Castello di Amorosa.

    The experience combines scenic travel with wine, olive oil, and food tastings.

    Australia: Bush tucker pairings in Swan Valley

    Swan Valley, Western Australia’s oldest wine region, offers cultural tourism alongside wine. Visitors can take part in a Bush Tucker Tasting led by Noongar Elder Dale Tilbrook, which explores Indigenous ingredients and storytelling.

    New direct routes from Johannesburg to Perth, launching in December via Qantas, are expected to ease access.

    South Africa: Candlelit cellar walks in Bonnievale

    Weltevrede Wine Estate in Bonnievale offers a guided underground tour exploring Chardonnay production. The estate’s candlelit tasting includes wines such as Place of Rocks, Calcrete, and Poet’s Prayer, alongside an option to blend and bottle a personal Cap Classique.

    The experience draws attention to South Africa’s unique terroirs and winemaking innovation.

    "South Africa is most famous for the Western Cape’s Winelands," says Turner, "but we’re seeing more producers in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Estates like Bezalel near Upington or Abingdon and Highgate in KwaZulu-Natal are building awareness and regional wine tourism."

    As global demand for experience-driven travel grows, wine tourism is likely to continue evolving – offering new opportunities for destinations looking to diversify beyond the traditional model.

