Tourism stakeholders invited to apply for Vakantiebeurs 2026 and North Europe roadshow

South African Tourism’s North Europe Hub is inviting tourism stakeholders and trade partners to apply for participation in two key tourism promotion events scheduled for January 2026.

The first opportunity is to be part of the South African Pavilion at Vakantiebeurs 2026, the largest travel and tourism consumer show in the Netherlands. The event runs from 7 to 11 January 2026 in Utrecht and attracts thousands of trade visitors and consumers.

South Africa’s presence at Vakantiebeurs offers a platform to showcase the country’s diverse tourism products, build strategic partnerships, and reinforce the destination’s appeal to Dutch and wider European travellers.

Following Vakantiebeurs, the “Come Find Your Joy” North Europe roadshow will run from 13 to 22 January 2026, targeting buyers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden.

Growing arrivals from North Europe

Between January and May 2025, South Africa recorded 88,996 arrivals from North Europe, a 4.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The Netherlands, accounting for approximately 65% of these arrivals, is notable as one of only two international markets where tourists visited all nine South African provinces in 2024. The other market is the United States, South Africa’s top overseas source market that year.

The Netherlands remains South Africa’s third-largest European source market and fourth-largest globally. Strategic market access initiatives like Vakantiebeurs and the North Europe roadshow are therefore essential for sustaining and growing tourism from these countries.

Industry encouraged to apply

"Travel trade fairs and roadshows are crucial marketing platforms for tour operators and agents as they facilitate networking, knowledge exchange, and exploration of market trends — all essential for business growth and competitiveness," says Abby Jacobs, acting hub head for North Europe at South African Tourism.

"As such, platforms like Vakantiebeurs and the ‘Come Find Your Joy’ North Europe roadshow remain highly relevant, providing unique benefits that support business growth, marketing efforts, and the growth of tourism arrivals from key North European markets.

"We therefore invite South African tourism SMMEs, tour operators, DMOs, and experienced providers who are ready and eager to access the Dutch and Northern European market to apply and be part of these initiatives," Jacobs adds.

Applications and contact details

Tourism businesses interested in booking space at Vakantiebeurs or applying for the roadshow must email ten.acirfahtuos@ybba. Applications close on Friday, 1 August 2025, at 5pm.

Stakeholders are encouraged to apply early to secure a spot and be included in pre-show marketing activities.