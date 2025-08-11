2025 Shiraz SA Challenge reveals top SA wines

The results of the 2025 Shiraz SA Challenge have been announced, showcasing entries of Shiraz, Shiraz-based blends, and rosé wines from across South Africa. The competition included a range of styles from multiple wine regions.

A panel of industry experts judged 173 entries over four days from 24 to 27 June at Nederburg, the competition’s venue since 2013. Most entries came from Stellenbosch.

Riaan Möller, Chair of Shiraz SA, praised this year’s lineup: "We’re seeing a continued rise in innovation and terroir focus, not only in premium single-varietal Shiraz but also in blends and rosé. The quality across the board has never been stronger."

The judging panel was chaired by Edmund Terblanche, cellar master at La Motte and founding chairman of Shiraz SA. Other judges included winemakers Elzette du Preez and Morgan Steyn, wine journalist Samarie Smith-Meletiou, and sommelier Georgio Meletiou. Junior judge Nompumelelo Mosaka, a Cape Winemakers Guild protégé, also participated.

Terblanche said: "It’s encouraging to see both classical and contemporary interpretations of Shiraz being made with such care. From bold, structured examples to fresher, whole-bunch styles with lifted aromatics, the diversity of expression is something South Africa can be proud of."

The judging method ensured impartiality by providing each judge with an individual tasting order and prohibiting discussion during tasting. Wine MS supported the judges with software, and Exceed Group audited the process. Crystal Direct and Lebone Paarl Labels sponsored the tasting glasses and bottle seals, respectively. Unused wines were donated to the Pebbles Project.

Winners announced across three categories

Eighteen winners were named in the Shiraz Top 12, Shiraz-based blends, and Rosé categories.

2025 Shiraz SA Top 12

Shiraz Top 12 winners (alphabetical)

• Babylonstoren Shiraz 2022

• De Grendel Op die Berg Syrah 2023

• De Grendel Op die Berg Syrah 2022

• De Grendel Shiraz 2021

• Diemersdal Shiraz 2023

• Diemersdal Syrah 2023

• MAN Vintners Skaapveld Syrah 2024

• Saronsberg Provenance Shiraz 2023

• Stellenrust ArtiSons Blueberry Hill Shiraz 2023

• Stellenrust ArtiSons Missing Link Shiraz 2023

• Tokara Shiraz 2022

• Von The Sir Shiraz 2023

2025 Shiraz SA Top 5 Blends

Shiraz-based blends

• Babylonstoren Babel 2023

• Flagstone Velvet Shiraz Blend 2023

• Guardian Peak SMG 2022

• Saronsberg Full Circle 2022

• Spier Creative Block 3 2021

2025 Shiraz SA Top Shiraz Rosé

Rosé

•Eerste Hoop Shiraz Rosé 2025

De Grendel placed three wines in the Top 12 Shiraz, an unprecedented achievement. Diemersdal and Stellenrust each placed two wines in the Top 12. Saronsberg and Babylonstoren won in both Shiraz and Shiraz Blend categories.

Bernard Podlashuk Shiraz trophy awarded

The Bernard Podlashuk Shiraz Trophy, introduced in 2022 and sponsored by Bellingham, recognises innovation and sustained excellence in Shiraz winemaking.

This year’s trophy and R30,000 cash prize were awarded to Journey’s End. The judging panel included Francois Haasbroek (Chairman), Dr Etienne Terblanche (Vinpro), and Prof Jako Volschenk (Stellenbosch University Business School).

Journey’s End was recognised for quality and community initiatives. Finalists DeMorgenzon and Stellenrust were also named, with Stellenrust receiving recognition for a second consecutive year.

Edmund Terblanche concluded: "The Shiraz SA Challenge continues to raise the bar for South African wine. Each year brings new stories, new expressions, and above all, an unwavering commitment to excellence."

Shiraz SA invites all enthusiasts to take part in the nationwide Shiraz celebration on 21 August.