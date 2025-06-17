Millennials and Gen Zs are choosing to drink better

According to Wine Intelligence and the European Parliament, global wine consumption has declined by 7.5% over the past two decades, with the European Union itself seeing a 24% drop between 2010 and 2020. Yet, this isn’t a tale of an industry in decline; it’s one of evolution.

Image supplied

Wine is no longer just a habit; it’s a choice with meaning. Millennials and Gen Z are drinking less but drinking better. Each sip reflects their values: wellness, sustainability, and authenticity.

“They’re seeking wines that tell a story, reflect a sense of place, and are crafted with purpose,” says Carryn Wiltshire, Steenberg Wines marketing manager.

“This is a generation that values craftsmanship and a connection to the land. It’s not about drinking more, it’s about drinking better.”

US-based food and beverage consumer research firm, Hartman Group, reports that this evolution in wine consumption mirrors broader cultural shifts, much like the trend of choosing artisanal foods, sustainable fashion, and meaningful travel experiences.

The trend toward premiumisation isn’t isolated to the wine industry; it’s a cultural marker of modern values. Consumers are redefining what "premium" means, focusing on personal relevance, sustainability, and wellness.

It’s a cultural shift where premiumisation is intertwined with modern values and lifestyle choices. Consumers today are more educated, informed and discerning than ever, and they’re willing to spend more on quality products that align with their beliefs.

Elevating the experience

Today’s wine lovers are selecting bottles with purpose. “This generation isn’t drinking wine as a habit; they’re choosing wines that elevate experiences – whether that’s a gathering of friends, a meal that matters, or a moment of celebration,” Wiltshire explains.

The demand for memorable experiences is also influencing the wine tourism industry. Visits to wine estates are no longer just about sampling; visitors want to meet the winemakers, walk the vineyards, and understand the journey of the wine from vine to glass. This connection is central to how modern consumers are engaging with wine.

The trend towards health-consciousness is another driver behind the rising popularity of lighter wines.

A 2022 survey conducted among South African wine consumers by Statista determined that Sauvignon Blanc was the most favoured type of white wine, with a share of 44%. With its refreshing acidity, vibrant citrus notes, and herbaceous character, it is increasingly favoured by younger drinkers who want wines that feel fresh and clean.

Its versatility makes it ideal for a variety of food pairings, from seafood and salads to spicy dishes and creamy cheeses.

More than ever, provenance matters. Younger wine drinkers want to know not just where their wine comes from, but how it was made and what values it reflects. This is not just about following a trend; it’s about aligning wine with a broader lifestyle of conscious consumption.

“Winemakers should be innovating but remaining true to their winemaking philosophy and styles,” Wiltshire affirms. “It’s about showcasing the vineyard, the vintage, and the integrity of the process and producing wines that express the land and the year, not manipulated to fit a trend.”

Social media and digital platforms are playing a crucial role in connecting wine producers with the new generation of drinkers. Through storytelling on Instagram, blogs, and video content, wineries can share their heritage, values, and craftsmanship in ways that resonate with digitally engaged consumers.

Brands that succeed in this space don’t just market a bottle; they communicate a narrative. “It’s about slowing down and enjoying good food, great wine, and special people,” says Wiltshire.

“It’s about the stories behind the bottle and the moments made with it.” For winemakers, the challenge and opportunity lies in staying authentic while adapting to these evolving expectations.

Younger generations are not turning their backs on wine – they’re turning toward it with greater thoughtfulness. They seek quality, authenticity, and wines that enhance the moments that matter most. And that is where the future of wine lies, rooted in the land, crafted with care, and shared with intention.

For winemakers, the message is clear: to resonate with the next generation, the focus must remain on craftsmanship, sustainability, and staying true to the essence of winemaking. Because in a world where less is more, every bottle must tell a story worth savouring.