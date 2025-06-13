The rise of bottle service in SA's nightlife: what it means for venues

Restaurants and bars in South Africa are being urged to refine their bottle service strategies as new data reveals strong consumer interest in large-format purchases, particularly among younger, high-spending demographics.

Image supplied

CGA by NIQ client manager Yana Pishchikova comments, “Bottle service can be a great way to generate trade-ups, improve guest satisfaction and ultimately grow sales in South Africa. However, achieving it is easier said than done, and suppliers and venues need to understand exactly who is ordering in larger formats and why.”

CGA’s latest On Premise User Survey (OPUS) finds that 67% of South African consumers have ordered bottle service at least once, while more than a quarter (28%) do so frequently in bars, restaurants, or similar venues.

Among millennials, this figure rises to 35%, underscoring the segment’s importance as a commercial target.

Bottle service, commonly associated with high-end nightclubs and late-night lounges, is also widely adopted in food-led venues, where bottles of wine or spirits are shared over lunch or dinner.

However, it is in the premium nightlife and celebratory space where the format has the most untapped potential. When supported by designated table service, bottle orders can deliver a feeling of exclusivity while helping guests meet venue minimum spends, is a model increasingly favoured by upscale outlets.

Pishchikova notes that promotions should not only centre on high-energy celebrations, but also on more intimate or special occasions.

“With price an important factor too, venues need to find the right balance of quality and value to succeed in this high-margin but competitive part of the On Premise landscape.”

The data also highlights that the most engaged bottle consumers fall within the 25–43 age range - a group encompassing older Gen Z and younger millennial customers – accounts for 40% of bottle orders and spend on average 8% more than the typical On Premise guest. These customers also visit more frequently, making them a critical demographic for growth.

Geographically, Johannesburg and Cape Town dominate the bottle service scene, home to 59% of all frequent users. Despite clear demand, price sensitivity remains a barrier. Overall bottle sales have dropped by 12 percentage points year-on-year, though Gen Z spending has risen marginally by 1 point, suggesting a generational shift in behaviour.

OPUS data shows that the primary motivators for bottle purchases are group sharing (especially among parties of two to four people), celebratory occasions, and convenience. Price remains a key consideration, with 40% of consumers saying it directly influences their decision to order bottles.

Pishchikova notes, “As economic pressure continues to influence consumer choices, the challenge for suppliers and operators will be to craft experiences that feel premium yet accessible, supported by targeted promotions, flexible price points, and deep understanding of customer behaviour.”