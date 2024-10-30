The rising popularity of cocktails among South African consumer

South Africa’s cocktail scene is booming, with new data from CGA by NIQ’s On Premise User Survey (OPUS) showing the rising popularity of cocktails among South African consumers.

Image supplied

This against the backdrop of nine in ten South Africans (87%) still frequenting pubs, bars, and restaurants at least once a month, with close to half visiting weekly.

CGA by NIQ EMEA client solutions manager Abhi Sehgal reports, “Cocktails have become a central part of the South African social landscape with our latest OPUS research revealing that almost half (47%) of regular venue-goers enjoy cocktails, and this figure is rising.

The survey highlights that 60% of cocktail consumers indulge in their favourite drinks every, or nearly every, time they go out, with 42% purchasing them more often than last year. This growth in cocktail consumption offers valuable opportunities for spirits suppliers and venues alike.”

The CGA by NIQ OPUS research also identifies the demographics fuelling this trend.

Unsurprisingly, younger consumers are especially influential, with 71% of cocktail drinkers aged 34 or under - 9 percentage points higher than the broader population - and women make up a significant 75% of this group.

Cocktail consumers also tend to have higher incomes and enjoy going out more frequently than average.

Popular choices among these patrons include classic cocktails like the Mojito, enjoyed by 38% of drinkers, followed by the Daiquiri Margarita, Pina Colada and Mimosa. However, tastes are evolving, with a growing interest in signature serves, modern cocktails, and classics with a twist.

Additional topline findings include:

Berry-based and refreshing cocktails are top choices, selected by 35% and 36% of consumers, respectively.



Quality is a key factor, with cocktail drinkers willing to spend an average of R116 per drink.



The highest demand is seen in early and late evenings, offering prime opportunities for in-venue promotions.

Overall, the OPUS survey underscores that strategic brand visibility on menus is crucial, with half (51%) of cocktail consumers relying on them to make their drink choices.

Additionally, recommendations from bartenders influence 31% of patrons, highlighting the importance of staff training and engagement.

Atmosphere (26%) and promotions (24%) also play significant roles in purchasing decisions.

Looking ahead Sehgal says, “Cocktails are one of the most dynamic categories in the On-Premise market. Suppliers who help educate consumers and offer innovative twists are poised for growth. Engaging with venues and securing bartender endorsements are also powerful strategies.”