    Tickets on sale for 2025 World Supercross South African GP

    Tickets for the South African leg of the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship are now on sale. The South African Grand Prix will be held at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, 13 December 2025.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The Mother City will host the World Supercross Championship event for the first time, marking its debut on the global calendar. The South African GP will see top international riders compete for championship points.

    Charged atmosphere

    The South African GP will be the fifth and final round of the season, closing out a global tour that kicks off in Kuala Lumpur and spans five continents.

    With championship points at stake and global attention on Cape Town, fans can expect intense racing, close competition, and a charged atmosphere.

    Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Mayor of Cape Town, said: “Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a massive moment for the sport in our country.

    "South Africa has a proud motocross and supercross fan base, and we’re excited to host the season finale at the iconic DHL Stadium. We look forward to showcasing the energy, beauty, and world-class hospitality Cape Town is known for.”

    Spectators can look forward to a full day of family-friendly enjoyment with music, food and elite racing.

    With a range of ticketing options – from general admission to premium seats and VIP hospitality – there’s something for every fan looking to be part of this world-class motorsport spectacle.

    Ticket prices start from R450.

    To purchase tickets, click here or simply visit www.ticketmaster.co.za.

