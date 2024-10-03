Loeries: Creative Week kicks off in the Mother City

This morning the Loeries Creative Week kicks off its Mayor’s Brunch with the who's who of the creative industry rubbing shoulders with the Mother City’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Source: ©: Loeries Loeries The Loeries Creative Week takes place form 7 to 11 October in Cape Town

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024, with judging taking place over the first two days, 7 and 8 October, in Cape Town.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Loeries takes place in the Mother City.

In 2023 Loeries Creative Week contributed R139m to Cape Town’s GDP in 2023, creating employment for 275 people in the City.

“This is tough. So are you.”

This is tough. So are you is the theme for this year’s Loeries Creative Week, which speaks to the tenacity of the brand communications industry to thrive despite numerous challenges in the pursuit of creative excellence that adds value to the lives of consumers in Africa and the Middle East.

