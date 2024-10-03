Loeries Creative Week
Loeries Creative Week

#Loeries: Creative Week kicks off in the Mother City

9 Oct 2024
9 Oct 2024
This morning the Loeries Creative Week kicks off its Mayor’s Brunch with the who's who of the creative industry rubbing shoulders with the Mother City’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Source: ©: Loeries The Loeries Creative Week takes place form 7 to 11 October in Cape Town
The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024, with judging taking place over the first two days, 7 and 8 October, in Cape Town.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Loeries takes place in the Mother City.

In 2023 Loeries Creative Week contributed R139m to Cape Town’s GDP in 2023, creating employment for 275 people in the City.

“This is tough. So are you.”

This is tough. So are you is the theme for this year’s Loeries Creative Week, which speaks to the tenacity of the brand communications industry to thrive despite numerous challenges in the pursuit of creative excellence that adds value to the lives of consumers in Africa and the Middle East.

Programme

Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '2409h00 - 16h00Homecoming Centre
Investec Loeries High School Programme Presented by Touch09h00 - 15h00Homecoming Centre
The Mayor's Brunch10h00 - 12h00The Bungalow
Loeries Judging - 7th - 9th October 202412h00 - 14h00City Hall
Creative Future Masterclass14h00 - 16h00Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
Loeries Student Expo2024 powered by Publicis Launch Event15h00 - 20h00Homecoming Centre (Bits and Pieces)
Loeries Judges Wrap Party powered by Big Kahuna18h00 - 22h00Rockefeller Hotel
Loeries Brand Dinner hosted by SABC Sales20h30 - 22h30Masterchef Studios

