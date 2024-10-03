Trending
#Loeries: Creative Week kicks off in the Mother City
The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival runs from 7 to 11 October 2024, with judging taking place over the first two days, 7 and 8 October, in Cape Town.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Loeries takes place in the Mother City.
In 2023 Loeries Creative Week contributed R139m to Cape Town’s GDP in 2023, creating employment for 275 people in the City.
“This is tough. So are you.”
This is tough. So are you is the theme for this year’s Loeries Creative Week, which speaks to the tenacity of the brand communications industry to thrive despite numerous challenges in the pursuit of creative excellence that adds value to the lives of consumers in Africa and the Middle East.
Programme
|Loeries Expo - 9th - 11th October '24
|Loeris Student Expo 2024 powered by Publicis Groupe Africa - 9th - 11th October '24
|09h00 - 16h00
|Homecoming Centre
|Investec Loeries High School Programme Presented by Touch
|09h00 - 15h00
|Homecoming Centre
|The Mayor's Brunch
|10h00 - 12h00
|The Bungalow
|Loeries Judging - 7th - 9th October 2024
|12h00 - 14h00
|City Hall
|Creative Future Masterclass
|14h00 - 16h00
|Homecoming Centre (Avalon)
|Loeries Student Expo2024 powered by Publicis Launch Event
|15h00 - 20h00
|Homecoming Centre (Bits and Pieces)
|Loeries Judges Wrap Party powered by Big Kahuna
|18h00 - 22h00
|Rockefeller Hotel
|Loeries Brand Dinner hosted by SABC Sales
|20h30 - 22h30
|Masterchef Studios