Comms Minister steps in to keep millions of South Africans connected to SABC

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has stepped in to resolve a potential service disruption that could have left approximately three million South Africans without access to SABC radio and television services. This intervention came after Sentech, the signal distributor for the South African broadcasting sector, considered switching off certain transmitters due to non-payment by the SABC.

Malatsi convened a meeting with senior leaders from both the SABC and Sentech to discuss measures to ensure continued broadcasting services while a long-term solution is sought.

The minister is concerned that many households, particularly in rural areas and small towns, rely almost exclusively on SABC services for news, educational content, and entertainment.

“Sentech will not switch off the public broadcaster for at least the next two months while we explore options for a long-term sustainability model for the SABC,” stated Malatsi.

The agreement, which temporarily averts a blackout, provides a crucial lifeline for millions who cannot afford subscription-based OTT services.

Brief respite

SABC has made some progress in stabilising its financial position, but it still struggles to fully pay Sentech for the services rendered.

This has placed Sentech at risk of running out of cash, which could have a broader impact on other broadcasters.

According to the Malatsi, part of the ongoing efforts to stabilise Sentech include an application to the National Treasury to reclassify its grant, potentially allowing it to use some of the funds to pay Sentech.

Committed to finding a solution

Malatsi says he is committed to finding a sustainable financial model that secures the SABC’s ability to pay its creditors and continue providing accessible, diverse, and impartial content.

“I am determined to prioritise the development and finalisation of the financial model for the SABC to ensure that it becomes sustainable,” he said.

He explained that this intervention is not just about resolving a short-term funding issue but also about preserving a vital service that connects millions of South Africans, especially in underserved areas, to the world.

“We need a lasting solution that ensures stability for both the SABC and Sentech, so that South Africans can continue to receive essential information and entertainment,” he concluded.