REACT drives inclusive recycling in CT with hubs relaunch

To drive sustainable and inclusive waste management in Cape Town, Regenize has relaunched its first five Recycling for the African Context (REACT) hubs across the city.

Image credit: REACT

Each of these decentralised micro hubs is designed to serve up to 1,200 households, bringing job-creating recycling infrastructure directly into underserved communities.

Inclusive recycling ecosystem

This relaunch forms part of Regenize’s long-term vision to establish an inclusive recycling ecosystem across South Africa, laying the groundwork for future innovation, including the integration of electric vehicles into the collection process.

Each hub offers free recycling collection services while integrating local waste reclaimers into the formal economy.

Participants are rewarded with Remali, a virtual currency redeemable for essentials like airtime, data, and grocery vouchers.

The relaunched hubs are strategically positioned to deepen community participation and environmental stewardship.

They can be found in:

Bridgetown: Reable Centre, 152 Tarentaal Road



Kewtown: Kewtown Primary School, Klapperbos Street



Alicedale: Elizabeth Drive, Athlone



Norma Road: Silvertown



Rylands: 2 Carnie Road, Rylands Estate

“We’re not just setting up recycling stations; we’re building a model of community-driven sustainability,” said Ashley Arendse, Regenize chief business officer.

“By combining local engagement and practical solutions, we’re creating a blueprint that can be replicated throughout the continent.”

Residents are encouraged to take part by separating their recyclables and connecting with their nearest hub.