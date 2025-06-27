How this entrepreneur is creating jobs in waste management

Thabiso Hlongwane, founder of Greener Pastures Recycling, is growing the green economy in his community by employing young people from it.

Greener Pastures Recycling specialises in comprehensive on-site waste management -- with services ranging from waste collection and transportation to sorting for recycling.

Its mission is to significantly reduce landfill waste while creating tangible benefits for their clients, including cost savings and a reduced environmental footprint.

Passion meeting opportunity

His operation includes a buy-back centre that enables community members to exchange recyclable materials for cash, supporting informal collectors while reducing waste to landfills.

Additionally, Greener Pastures manages mall-site waste collection for a major property group, providing a clean, efficient service while maintaining strong environmental standards.

“This opportunity has opened doors for employment and growth,” shares Hlongwane. “Not just for us but for the community at large.”

Creating job opportunities

Since joining Fibre Circle’s SMME development programme, Greener Pastures has increased its workforce from 13 employees to 56, all of whom are young people.

“Not only was I able to create 43 new jobs, but the 56 individuals who now work for Greener Pastures gained valuable skills in our country’s growing green economy,” reports Hlongwane.

“This enabled them to contribute to their families and communities, and to build their futures within a company dedicated to positive environmental change.”

Expansion plans

Understanding that sustainability and entrepreneurship work together, Hlongwane then launched a dedicated composting division.

The service collects food scraps and non-recyclables and converts them into high-quality, nutrient-rich compost, diverting waste from landfills while creating specialised roles within the expanding Greener Pastures team.

Beyond this, the company is deeply rooted in community upliftment, actively organising monthly 'Batho Pele Clean Up' campaigns that mobilise volunteers from the community to tackle litter and educate residents on waste management.

This commitment to education and shared responsibility underscores Hlongwane’s belief in collective action for a cleaner environment and more economic opportunities for South African youth.

As he continues to grow his business and expand his reach, Hlongwane remains focused on the bigger picture: building a greener, more inclusive South Africa, one job and one recycled item at a time.

“We appreciate everyone that continues to believe in us and our capabilities to provide the best services,” concludes Hlongwane.

“We promise to continue creating opportunities for young people in our community.”