Johannesburg Property Company retreats amid backlash over parks cash grab
Concern erupted among Johannesburg residents after a council agenda in late June suggested that several public open spaces – including Marks Park and surrounding greenbelt areas – could be up for sale or re-leasing agreements.
Daily Maverick can also report that the Bryanston Sports Club has been on JPC’s radar screen, but it is undermining its attempts to monetise such assets through its blundering approach.
