    Johannesburg Property Company retreats amid backlash over parks cash grab

    The Johannesburg Property Company’s (JPC) attempts to “alienate” historic properties, including public spaces for sale or lease, seem to be coming unstuck.
    7 Aug 2025
    7 Aug 2025
    Source: Wikimedia Commons.
    Source: Wikimedia Commons.

    Concern erupted among Johannesburg residents after a council agenda in late June suggested that several public open spaces – including Marks Park and surrounding greenbelt areas – could be up for sale or re-leasing agreements.

    Daily Maverick can also report that the Bryanston Sports Club has been on JPC’s radar screen, but it is undermining its attempts to monetise such assets through its blundering approach.

    Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
