WomensMonth: Melanie Leloup on inclusion and growth in SA’s domestic tourism

Melanie Leloup is the trade relations manager for South African Tourism and works closely with the local travel trade to help grow domestic tourism. She’s the force behind connecting partners to the Sho’t Left campaign — a platform that encourages South Africans to travel more by making it affordable and easier to do.

Leloup is passionate about making tourism more inclusive, supporting women in the sector, and using travel as a tool for change.

Her early career spanned PR, film, and aviation — experiences that shaped her storytelling and marketing skills — before she found her true purpose in tourism as a nation-building tool.

In this Q&A, she shares how she got into the industry, why emotional intelligence matters in leadership, and why local travel is about more than just holidays — it’s also about creating jobs, opportunities, and real impact.

What inspired you to pursue a career in tourism, and how did your journey lead you to South African Tourism?

I've always been drawn to storytelling and the power of experiences that connect people. My early career in PR, film, and aviation allowed me to promote powerful brands, but it was the opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s own story that truly inspired me. Tourism is not just an industry; it’s a nation-building tool.

I joined South African Tourism because I wanted to be part of shaping how we as South Africans see our own country and how we inspire others to explore it. I could merge my marketing skills with purpose-driven work, encouraging South Africans to explore their own beautiful backyard through campaigns like Sho’t Left.

What unique challenges have you faced as a woman working in the tourism sector, and how did you overcome them?

In the earlier stages of my career, it was clear that being part of the leadership table didn’t always reflect the diversity and impact of the teams doing the work. I overcame challenges by focusing on performance, building relationships, and always showing up prepared.

I’ve learned that emotional intelligence, collaboration, and intuition, often seen as feminine traits, are actually powerful tools in leadership. Sometimes, being a woman means needing to prove not just your seat at the table, but your voice in the decision. This was especially the case in the male-dominated aviation industry.

How do you define your leadership style, and in what ways has your experience as a woman shaped it?

I lead with empathy, clarity, and purpose. I believe in creating environments where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to do great work.

Being a woman has shaped me to be both nurturing and strategic; it’s taught me the importance of listening, but also of being bold when it counts. I don’t believe leadership is about control, it’s about enabling others to rise.

Which projects or achievements in tourism are you most proud of, and why?

Sho’t Left Travel Week is one of my proudest achievements. It started as a bold idea to stimulate domestic travel and has grown into a national movement encouraging South Africans to explore their own backyards.

I’m also proud of launching the domestic trade portal and the annual Travel Week webinar, both of which empower the industry with tools, platforms, and real opportunities for growth.

Through your work promoting domestic travel, how do you see tourism empowering women and communities across South Africa?

Tourism has the power to democratise opportunity. When we drive domestic travel, we’re not just promoting leisure; we’re creating demand for accommodation, food, transport, and experiences, many of which are led by women entrepreneurs in rural and township areas.

It creates jobs, builds local pride, and fosters inclusive economic participation. It gives women economic independence and uplifts entire communities. It’s one of the few sectors where you don’t need a big investment to start, just passion, hospitality, and a sense of place.

What advice would you give to women aspiring to build a successful career in tourism?

Start by grounding yourself in purpose and understanding why you’re passionate about the industry. Be curious and continuously upskill and develop yourself, and don’t wait for permission to lead.

Build relationships, seek out mentors, and when the opportunity comes to take the lead, say yes, even if you’re still growing into the role. You belong in the room.

What does Women’s Month mean to you personally, and what changes would you like to see in the tourism industry to better support women?

Women’s Month is a time to honour our collective resilience, reflect on the strides we've made, while preparing ourselves for the work that’s still ahead. For me, it’s about visibility and voice, making sure women’s contributions are seen and celebrated.

In tourism, I’d love to see more investment in women-owned tourism businesses and mentorship programmes that create real pathways to leadership.