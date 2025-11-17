Caxton launches new integrated media solution with unrivalled reach

Caxton has unified its print, digital and The Citizen sales teams under a new group identity called Caxton Media.

The Caxton Media companies are specialists in their own areas. They include FoneWorx, Spark Media, Hive Digital, AdCheck and The Citizen.

Caxton Media's first combined offering is the Caxton Collective. It brings together our shared strengths across print, digital, engagement and research, and takes them to market in a unified way.

Print and digital media along with engagement and insights are the backbones of effective consumer campaigns. But the real impact, which moves the needle from consumer awareness to customer action, comes when these four elements seamlessly work together. That's the Caxton Collective – the sweet spot where Caxton's network of specialists, platforms and products converge to deliver smart media solutions, built for real South African reach.

Together, these companies provide a brand-safe digital and print environment for advertisers, offering loyal, nationwide reach with high levels of consumer engagement and measurable impact.

The Caxton Collective is the most comprehensive media solution covering the entire customer journey, from start to finish:

Reach: Where clients are looking for hyper-local and national exposure across print and digital media, the Caxton Collective provides access to trusted local newspapers, online news platforms, catalogues and national news media via Spark Media, Hive Digital and The Citizen.

Where clients are looking for hyper-local and national exposure across print and digital media, the Caxton Collective provides access to trusted local newspapers, online news platforms, catalogues and national news media via Spark Media, Hive Digital and The Citizen. Engagement: Where clients need campaign management and customer interaction, the Caxton Collective offers interactive campaigns, competitions, gamification and loyalty programmes via FoneWorx.

Where clients need campaign management and customer interaction, the Caxton Collective offers interactive campaigns, competitions, gamification and loyalty programmes via FoneWorx. Insights: Where clients need research, measurement and ad monitoring, the Caxton Collective offers bespoke research, campaign performance reporting and competitor tracking via its ResearchWorx and Roots brands.

"Years of experience, knowledge and wisdom are housed in these individual companies within Caxton. It makes sense for us to bring all their complementary offerings together in one holistic media solution that answers advertisers' exact needs, no matter where along the customer journey they find themselves. This is a formidable media solution, the likes of which our industry has never seen before," says Rob Fedder, group executive, Caxton Media.

The offerings and expertise provided by the individual group companies include:

Adcheck: Ad monitoring solution, evaluating competitor adverts, adspend and campaigns across all media platforms.

FoneWorx: Campaign management, customer engagement, loyalty programmes and interactive brand experiences.

Spark Media: Print advertising and media solutions across 120 trusted local weekly newspapers, reaching communities nationwide. Leverages the trust and reach of local newspapers with high-impact print placements that connect with engaged communities.

Hive Digital: Digital advertising with premium reach across 58 local news network sites offering online catalogue aggregation, rich media ads, programmatic buying, and Caxton network inventory sales.

The Citizen: National daily newspaper with a print reach of 20,980 daily copies and 2.8 million unique monthly users. One of South Africa's top national news media brands, offering a high-traffic digital platform and the country's leading English daily newspaper delivering trusted content to engaged, diverse audiences.

ResearchWorx: Qualitative and quantitative research solutions, including testing, tracking, monitoring, auditing and analysis tools covering consumer behaviour, business insights and pricing intelligence.

Roots: Roots is South Africa's leading urban, community-level, quantitative survey providing marketers with unequalled demographic and behavioural information about their customer base. Conducted every three years, it covers more than 23,000 in-person and panel interviews in 98 local SA communities, representing more than 3,500 households and six million adults.

Fedder adds that as an integrated solution, Caxton Collective has been formulated to meet marketers' evolving advertising and engagement needs, constantly moving consumers from awareness, through trust, targeting and conversion, to interaction and data collection.

"This multilayered approach helps solve their biggest advertising, marketing and customer engagement challenges in the most dynamic ways," he says.

Caxton Media provides access to the widest range of print and digital platforms in South Africa that synergistically work together to connect brands to their customers across these diverse touchpoints.



