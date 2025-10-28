Spark Media voted best print media owner, awarded Most Award

The Spark Media team is still riding high following our win at the Most Awards earlier this month, where we walked away with the Media Owner: Print Award. This is the fourth time that Spark Media has won a Most Award.

The annual Most Awards recognise exceptional service among South Africa’s media agencies and media owners in the categories digital, print, TV, radio and out-of-home.

The awards include Media Owner of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Rising Star Award, Legend Award, Sales Team of the Year and the Media Owner Lamb Award, which acknowledges the outstanding contribution of an industry individual.

“We’re honoured to once again be recognised for our efforts in keeping print media at forefront of branding, advertising and marketing agencies’ minds through our innovative print ad solutions in local media. There are so many people on the Spark team handling different facets of the business, but their incredible work together, as a highly focused unit, is what secured this award for us. This bears testament to our ongoing commitment to South African print media,” says Caxton media executive, Rob Fedder.

These individual teams working behind the scenes include the Spark Media sales team that manages our client relationships; our marketing team; our media team that oversees our bookings; and our admin and finance teams.

The Most Awards are owned and presented by Arena Holdings, with independent research being conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI). The research relies on a peer-to-peer evaluation model, where media owners and agencies rate each other’s performance. This provides an accurate reflection of the winning companies’ industry contributions.

This year the print media category combined newspapers and magazines. In 2023, Spark Media was named the overall winner in the newspaper category.

Lead researcher Brad Aigner says the 2025 edition of the Most Awards attracted the second-highest sample in the 15-year history of the awards: “a sign that it remains a unique and highly relevant benchmark of partnership and service excellence in our media industry”.



