FM lives on

Just a week before the final edition of the Financial Mail (FM) was due for publication, Arena Holdings announced a partnership with an unnamed investment group that has saved the publication.

The company had previously announced that FM would be folded into Business Day.

A new entity will own and operate FM, with Arena Holdings retaining a minority share.

Nwabisa Makunga, head of news and media at Arena Holdings, announced the continuation of the title and the digital edition of Financial Mail and said the publication's editorial identity will remain intact.