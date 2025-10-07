Netflix's Queue rebrands as Tudum Magazine

Netflix's Queue magazine has been rebranded to Tudum Magazine.

The magazine launched six years ago with the mission to tell the story behind the story.

"Twenty-one issues later, celebrating the filmmakers, actors, and artisans who bring these stories to life still drives everything we do," said Netflix in a statement.

"After our milestone 20th issue earlier this year, we stepped back to reflect on what we have accomplished in print: our inaugural outing with cover star Eddie Murphy; collaborations with world-class photographers; special sections of the magazine spotlighting documentaries, sports, and showcasing diverse narratives; and countless insights on the process of making beloved entertainment from the stars and creators of Netflix. The magazine has been around the globe and back again, and since we joined forces last fall with Tudum, the official editorial companion site of Netflix, our stories reach audiences in more places and in more ways than ever before. "

The new name is seen as a creative refresh, but you can expect the same wide-ranging conversations, behind-the-scenes breakdowns, early looks at some of the most anticipated films and series, and more of the in-depth storytelling that’s always defined the magazine.

