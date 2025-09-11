South Africa
    Netflix opens ad inventory to Amazon DSP

    Amazon Ads and Netflix have announced a partnership that provides advertisers using Amazon DSP with direct access to Netflix's premium ad inventory.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Netflix opens ad inventory to Amazon DSP

    Limited countries

    The offering will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Australia, providing availability for marketers using Amazon DSP in these countries. The new integration will be available beginning in Q4 2025.

    “We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP. Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads,” said Paul Kotas, senior vice president, Amazon Ads.

    More flexibility

    "This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals. By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix's global engaged audience,” said Amy Reinhard, president of advertising, Netflix.

    Amazon DSP is a technology solution available to Amazon Ads customers, providing choice and flexibility to drive meaningful moments between brands and consumers. Amazon DSP leverages unique first-party insights paired with sophisticated clean room technology to bring advertisers and publishers closer together, increasing efficiency and improving performance. It leverages advanced AI to deliver impactful ads to relevant audiences through automation that streamlines campaign planning, buying, and measurement.

    Let's do Biz