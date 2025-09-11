South Africa
    3 lessons from Destiny magazine for publishers

    As 2025 draws to a close, the questions that shaped Destiny still echo. How do we build sustainable media businesses in an environment of constant disruption? How do we nurture communities while keeping pace with technology? And how do we ensure leadership is both visionary and adaptable?
    By Nomphelo Jabavu
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Nomphelo Jabavu gives insight into how Destiny magazine has navigated AI disruption, creator influence, and the challenges of 2025, offering lessons in resilience, community, and visionary leadership (Image supplied)
    Nomphelo Jabavu gives insight into how Destiny magazine has navigated AI disruption, creator influence, and the challenges of 2025, offering lessons in resilience, community, and visionary leadership (Image supplied)

    The story of Destiny magazine offers lessons in leadership, agility, and building sustainable media businesses.

    As 2025 draws to a close, the media industry finds itself at a crossroads. AI disruption, the rise of creators, and shifting audience behaviour have challenged traditional publishers, forcing them to rethink survival strategies.

    Earlier, the Reuters Institute’s Journalism, Media, and Technology Trends and Predictions 2025 report warned of an industry under pressure.

    Publishers faced declining referral traffic from social platforms, the rise of AI-driven aggregators, the creatorfication of news, and the need to diversify revenue streams to survive in an era of audience fatigue and fractured trust.

    Now, with only three months left in the year, those forecasts have largely proven true.

    Media houses are still wrestling with the disruptive power of generative AI, influencers continue to capture attention once reserved for legacy brands, and publishers are searching for more resilient business models.

    Destiny as a case study in innovation

    It is against this backdrop that Khanyi Dhlomo’s Destiny magazine remains a compelling case study.

    Launched in 2007, Destiny was ahead of its time.

    It combined aspirational lifestyle journalism with business insight, spoke directly to an ambitious African audience, and built a multiplatform ecosystem of print, digital, and live events.

    Long before today’s conversations about brand as community, Destiny understood the value of content that not only informs but also connects and empowers.

    But the story of Destiny is also a valuable lesson. Ndalo Media’s closure in 2019 was not the result of a lack of vision but rather of business models that could not keep pace with the speed of digital disruption.

    In many ways, the challenges Destiny encountered anticipated the very dilemmas publishers are still confronting in 2025: how to adapt quickly to platform volatility, how to monetise communities sustainably, and how to ensure that vision is consistently matched by operational agility.

    Three Lessons for publishers

    1. Community is an enduring asset

      2. Even as formats evolve, audiences rally around purpose-driven content. Destiny's legacy proves that media brands with a clear identity and strong values leave a lasting imprint.

    2. Agility is essential

      3. The AI-driven shifts of 2025 echo the same pressures that challenged Destiny. Leaders must continuously experiment with new revenue models, partnerships and technologies to stay relevant.

    3. Leadership includes learning from failure

      4. The decision to close Ndalo Media with transparency highlighted resilience and responsibility. In a year when trust is more fragile than ever, such leadership remains essential.

    The future of African media

    The future of African media will be shaped by those who can answer these questions with courage, creativity and clarity, just as Khanyi Dhlomo once did.

    Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the lessons remain urgent.

    Generative AI will continue to redefine how news is discovered and consumed.

    The influence of creators and alternative media voices will only expand. Audiences will demand more authenticity, more value as well as more reasons to stay loyal in a crowded digital landscape.

    Leaders who thrive will be those who understand that storytelling is no longer about channels but about ecosystems, that communities are built on trust, not algorithms, and that resilience is not the absence of failure but the ability to adapt and reinvent.

    Destiny’s story reminds us that while media models will change, the principles of visionary leadership, agility and audience-first thinking will remain the compass that guides the sector into the future.

    Disclaimer

    Destiny magazine is currently under new leadership. This article reflects on the period during Khanyi Dhlomo’s leadership of Ndalo Media, using it as a case study in media innovation and lessons for the future.

    About Nomphelo Jabavu

    Nomphelo Jabavu is a marketing and communications contributor with a passion for exploring the evolving media landscape and the role of organisational change communication. With professional experience in insurance, broadcasting and entertainment, she brings a cross-industry perspective to how communication strategies shape trust, reputation and transformation. Her current focus is on media disruption; leadership resilience and the ways organisations can adapt their storytelling in times of change.
