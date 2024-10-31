Media24 starts transition to a fully digital media company

Media24 is initiating the next phase of fully transitioning its news operations for an overwhelmingly digital media landscape following the Competition Commission’s approval of Media24’s sale of its media logistics operations, On the Dot, and its community newspaper portfolio (including Soccer Laduma/Kick Off) to Novus Holdings.

The transaction with Novus Holdings will be implemented today, 31 October.

Final print dates

The final publication dates for the last of the printed newspapers (Beeld, City Press, Daily Sun and Rapport) to appear on shelf, the PDF editions of Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap on Netwerk24 and for SNL24 operating as a hub will be completed by 31 December 2024.

From January 2025, Daily Sun will operate as a standalone, free-access news website.

Rapport and City Press will reside at Netwerk24 and News24 respectively as digital-only brands at the core of the Sunday content offering.

Beeld, Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap readers and subscribers will be able to continue accessing their news on Netwerk24, together with the nearly 100,000 subscribers who enjoy the platform’s “All in One Place” multi-content offering.

Focus on two hero digital news brands

“The ruling also allows Media24 to continue on its strategic journey to establish and cement a viable and sustainable model for independent digital journalism, in line with irreversible consumer trends and preferences,” says Raj Lalbahadur, interim CEO of Media24.

Lalbahadur reiterated that this renewed focus on its two hero digital news brands, News24 and Netwerk24, will allow it to concentrate its investments in enhancing and improving its digital content offering to subscribers.

“These range from further elevating the quality of journalism and streamlining publishing to deliver trusted news faster, to introducing personalisation and expanding enriched content.”