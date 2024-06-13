Marketing & Media Newspapers
    Media24 to retain the 66 journalists affected by newspaper closures

    1 Aug 2024
    The 66 journalists affected by the closure of four print newspapers by Media24, will be moved into the company's Netwerk24, News24 and Daily Sun sites.
    Source: ©ExpatCapeTown.com The journalists affected by the closure of four Media 24 print newspapers will be retained by the company
    However this decision includes only these 66 journalists, and consultations will continue with the rest of the staff affected by the proposed restructurings and divestitures at Media24.

    A solution to serve journalism

    Ishmet Davidson, CEO of Media24 confirms the Media24 Board has approved the decision.

    “This follows robust discussions and debates with our editors that went beyond the transition from ink on paper to digital in line with irreversible consumer trends and preferences.

    “From the outset, Media24 undertook to keep job losses – particularly of our journalists – to a minimum and this is an important breakthrough in our consultations with staff around the proposed closures of the print editions of Beeld, City Press, Daily Sun and Rapport.

    Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma to close

    18 Jun 2024

    ”Retaining the newspaper journalists will give their digital newsrooms the best chance at continued success in producing journalism which holds truth to account and protects our fragile democracy.

    “While this decision holds cost implications, we firmly believe it is an important investment in and commitment to the future of quality journalism.

    "I firmly believe this is a solution that serves journalism at large," he says.

    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards winners

      21 Jul 2024

    Beeld no longer for sale

    At the same time, Media24 also announced that Beeld is no longer for sale.

    “Although we anticipate that the PDF versions of Beeld and Volksblad will no longer be available, the teams are working on plans to provide a digital presence for these historical and beloved brands on Netwerk24, explains Davidson.

    Davidson also reiterated that no restructuring or title closures will commence prior to approval by the Competition Commission of the proposed sale of On the Dot, its media logistics operation, the community newspaper portfolio and Soccer Laduma/Kick Off to Novus Holdings.

    Report shows the decline of print newspapers over the past decade

    11 Jul 2024

    “We will be filing our application shortly and expect a decision from the Commission by the end of October 2024.”

