SA welcomes new car part shop from world's 3rd-largest automaker

Eurorepar, a new independent aftermarket brand of Stellantis, has officially launched in South Africa.

Initially designed to cater to the needs of Stellantis (Opel, Peugeot, the Jeep brand, Citroën, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Fiat) owners whose vehicles have surpassed the initial warranty and service plan period.

“Eurorepar South Africa saw a critical need to cater to vehicle owners who were no longer covered under warranty or service plans,” says Stellantis South Africa’s general manager of after sales, Russel Dewee.

“By providing tailored support for these vehicles, backed by a reputation for reliability and excellence reflective of its association with Stellantis, Eurorepar South Africa is empowering customers with the confidence to maintain and repair their vehicles with OEM-quality, performance-focused aftermarket parts.”

Eurorepar supplies these quality parts directly for all the vehicles built across the 14 brands worldwide and the seven available in South Africa. By leveraging its global network, Stellantis, which is the third largest OEM in the world, can source alternative parts for all vehicles outside their initial warranty and service plans for at least half the price of genuine OEM parts.

“Eurorepar provides motorists the peace of mind of OEM-supplied parts, maintaining the integrity of their vehicle while combatting costs of ownership,” says Dewee.

“This principle allows Stellantis to continue looking after customers for longer than the initial warranty period, adding value into the customer experience.”

Eurorepar doesn’t only support Stellantis brands, their approved parts also being available for other makes of vehicles,.

“We started out on a journey to support our own customers with our own brands and keep them in the family,” says Dewee. “Eurorepar offers a robust selection of high-quality parts and services designed to meet the needs of a diverse clientele.

“This extends beyond Stellantis’ vehicles, ensuring that independent workshops can confidently service and repair various car makes with the support of the Eurorepar program.”