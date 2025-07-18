Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Stellantis expands production capacity at Morocco plant

    Carmaker Stellantis plans to more than double production capacity at its plant in Kenitra, Morocco, in the coming months to 535,000 vehicles annually, its chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa said on Wednesday. The plant aims to step up production of supermini electric cars - including the Citroën Ami, Opel Rocks-e, and Fiat Topolino - to 70,000 from 20,000, Samir Cherfan said at the inauguration of the plant's expansion.
    18 Jul 2025
    18 Jul 2025
    File photo: The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France, on 26 February 2025. Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
    File photo: The logo of Stellantis sits on the company's building in Poissy, near Paris, France, on 26 February 2025. Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

    The 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) expansion is expected to raise the local sourcing rate to 75% by 2030, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said at the event. That compares with a rate of around 69% currently. Stellantis also plans to produce hybrid engines and three-wheeled vehicles at the plant. The Kenitra facility, which opened in 2019, reached a production capacity of 200,000 vehicles in 2020.

    In addition to Stellantis, Morocco is home to French carmaker Renault and parts suppliers.

    Stellantis's expansion will help Morocco exceed 1 million vehicles in production capacity, industry minister Ryad Mezzour said at the inauguration. The country's automotive industry exports rose 6.3% to a record 157 billion dirhams ($17bn ) in 2024, according to official figures. Morocco has been preparing its automotive sector for the electric mobility transition, attracting investments in recent years from Chinese EV battery makers.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
