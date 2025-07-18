More #WPRDAY2025
Stellantis expands production capacity at Morocco plant
The 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) expansion is expected to raise the local sourcing rate to 75% by 2030, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said at the event. That compares with a rate of around 69% currently. Stellantis also plans to produce hybrid engines and three-wheeled vehicles at the plant. The Kenitra facility, which opened in 2019, reached a production capacity of 200,000 vehicles in 2020.
In addition to Stellantis, Morocco is home to French carmaker Renault and parts suppliers.
Stellantis's expansion will help Morocco exceed 1 million vehicles in production capacity, industry minister Ryad Mezzour said at the inauguration. The country's automotive industry exports rose 6.3% to a record 157 billion dirhams ($17bn ) in 2024, according to official figures. Morocco has been preparing its automotive sector for the electric mobility transition, attracting investments in recent years from Chinese EV battery makers.
Source: Reuters
