LDV South Africa hosts exclusive Drakensberg Ride & Drive experience for media

LDV South Africa recently treated some of the leading automotive media to an unforgettable Ride & Drive experience set in the heart of Drakensberg mountains.

This exclusive three-day event was designed to give journalists and content creators a first-hand experience of LDV’s dynamic range, while immersing them in the rugged beauty and luxury that defines the LDV brand.

Media representatives from Cars.co.za, Arena Holdings, Sandton Times, Autotrader, TopGear SA, Sowetan Live, and Motoring Influencers joined the scenic adventure, which showcased LDV’s growing presence in the South African market.

The journey began at LDV South Africa’s head office, where media were warmly welcomed by Neil Barker, chief operating officer for LDV South Africa. From there, guests embarked on a scenic convoy drive through the countryside to The Champagne Sports Resort, a beautiful resort in the Drakensberg area.

Throughout the trip, attendees participated in multiple off and on-road driving experiences in the LDV T60 Range models, navigating mountain passes, gravel roads, and sweeping valleys. These sessions allowed the media to experience the vehicles’ performance, versatility, and comfort in a setting that truly “challenges the ordinary.”

Adding to the excitement, the media also got an exclusive sneak peek at some of the new LDV vehicles that will be launched later this year as well as some exciting new movements in LDV South Africa for the future, highlighting the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation and product expansion.

The Ride & Drive featured technical product walk-arounds, a vehicle showcase, and relaxed networking moments over delicious meals and social settings, offering a perfect balance of business and leisure.

“We wanted the media to experience the LDV lifestyle, not just read about it in a press kit,” said Neil Barker, LDV South Africa’s COO. “This wasn’t just a product demo, it was an invitation into the world of LDV. Through the Drakensberg’s tranquil surroundings, and unforgettable hospitality, we created a space for authentic brand connection. LDV is about more than just getting from A to B – it’s about how you feel on the journey.

"And because the T60 Elite is already known as a power horse, we thought, why not add actual horse riding to the experience? That way, the media could compare horsepower with horse power!”

With an ever-growing demand in South Africa for vehicles that are reliable, versatile, and lifestyle-ready, LDV continues to carve out its place in the local market. This successful media activation further reinforces LDV’s ambition to disrupt the ordinary, engage new audiences, and build meaningful media partnerships.

