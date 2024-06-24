Automotive Dealers
    LDV South Africa celebrates biggest customer day and birthday celebration hosted in Africa to date

    The LDV L.I.F.E Festival, hosted on Saturday, 28 June at the Benoni Northerns sports grounds. With nearly 4,000 guests in attendance, the event was more than just a festival –it was a full-scale experience. A bold celebration of community, lifestyle, and LDV's rising power in the South African automotive market.
    Issued by LDV Auto
    10 Jul 2025
    The event brought together a powerful mix of LDV customers, dealers, staff, influencers, media, and fans – all eager to witness a milestone moment for the brand. From the start, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and pride as LDV showed off just how far it has come in the local market.

    The main stage became an instant showstopper as LDV Max Luxe models were parked side by side, forming a powerful visual centrepiece. South African music royalty lit up the stage, with standout performances from Majozi, Matthew Mole (SAMA winner), Cinimin, Tamara Dey, Desmond & the Tutus (MK Award winner) and many more, creating a sonic backdrop that had the crowd on their feet all day.

    To add even more excitement to the day, LDV ran two competitions, giving one lucky attendee the chance to win a driving experience in the LDV T60 Max Luxe – the top-of-the-range bakkie for a period of time, and another walking away with a cash prize. Excitement rippled through the crowd as anticipation reached fever pitch.

    LDV South Africa celebrates biggest customer day and birthday celebration hosted in Africa to date

    In classic LDV style, the event also hosted a vehicle display like no other. Guests were treated to up-close views of the rugged T60 Bakkie Range, while two veiled models, the highly anticipated Terron 9 and D90 SUV, generated major buzz. A front-end teaser had everyone talking, with influencers and media calling the Terron 9 a “game-changer in the bakkie market".

    “The LDV L.I.F.E Festival is more than just a birthday – it’s a statement. LDV is growing fast in South Africa, and today we celebrate everyone who’s helped drive us forward. We’re not just building vehicles – we’re building a lifestyle defined by performance, trust, and strength. In the last three months, sales have increased drastically, adding to LDV’s growing dealership footprint across South Africa,” said Bevan Nel, chief executive officer of LDV South Africa.

    LDV South Africa celebrates biggest customer day and birthday celebration hosted in Africa to date

    The day was filled with delicious food stalls and refreshing drinks, creating the perfect atmosphere for a full day of celebration and connection.
    To officially mark LDV’s birthday, Frank Chien, managing director of LDV South Africa, and Ockert Conradie, general manager, had the honour of cutting a decadent chocolate and pistachio birthday cake, adding a sweet touch to an already memorable occasion.

    LDV South Africa celebrates biggest customer day and birthday celebration hosted in Africa to date

    The festivities were broadcast live on MIX FM, extending the excitement to listeners across Gauteng and beyond, ensuring the LDV L.I.F.E Festival resonated far outside the event grounds. The broadcast was hosted by Kerry Anne Allerston, Michael Catterson, and Michael Tymvios, who brought the energy and spirit of the celebration to life over the airwaves.

    A standout moment came when Tamara Dey, one of the featured artists, and someone who has personally experienced the LDV range, took to the stage to serenade the crowd with a soulful performance of 'happy birthday' in honour of LDV South Africa. She then made her way to the exclusive LDV VIP Lounge, warmly greeting VIPs, media, and industry insiders, adding a personal and memorable touch to the celebration.

    Families soaked up the festival atmosphere, with open spaces, kid-friendly activities, and entertainment that created memories for all ages.

    “I came with my whole family and we had the best time,” said Hazel Dube. “The energy, the music, the cars – everything just came together perfectly. It felt special.”

    The LDV L.I.F.E Festival didn’t just celebrate a birthday – it set the tone for LDV’s bold future in South Africa. With innovation under the hood, community at heart, and momentum on its side, LDV is ready to drive the next chapter – full speed ahead.

