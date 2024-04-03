Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBusiness and Arts South AfricaHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Music Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Absa announces exclusive collaboration for iconic rock group Goo Goo Dolls SA Tour

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    Absa, one of South Africa’s leading banks, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with promoters of the highly anticipated Goo Goo Dolls' South Africa tour, taking place for three days only in December 2024.
    Absa announces exclusive collaboration for iconic rock group Goo Goo Dolls SA Tour

    This is the group’s first official tour of the country.

    Absa, in collaboration with Goo Goo Dolls, is offering its valued customers exclusive unforgettable experiences, benefits and an exclusive 72-hour window to purchase tickets ahead of the public ticket sales.

    Absa customers can take advantage of this special pre-sale period starting from 24 June at 9am to 27 June at 9am. During this period, tickets can be purchased exclusively through Webtickets.co.za using an Absa card. No other forms of payment will be accepted during the pre-sale period.

    Ticket sales are limited to 10 tickets per customer, per venue, during the Absa pre-sale window to provide a fair chance to all customers who wish to take advantage of the benefit. This exclusive opportunity underscores Absa’s commitment to providing unique experiences and value for money for its customers across South Africa.

    “This is a rare and exciting opportunity, particularly for Absa and its customers and we are delighted to collaborate with the Goo Goo Dolls to bring this iconic band and popular musical act to South Africa,” said Alicia Raynard, head of Absa Rewards.

    “This collaboration reflects our dedication to offering value for money by curating memorable experiences and offering exclusive benefits to our loyal customers. As part of its social responsibility and brand positioning, Absa has also committed support for the local arts and entertainment industry.”

    Raynard added, “Our customers simply need to use their Absa card to pay and unlock access to exclusive benefits including express entry into the event and other offerings including a chance to win a meet and greet opportunity with the Goo Goo Dolls on the SA leg of their world tour.”

    Founded in 1986, the Goo Goo Dolls have attained mainstream success with smash hits such as “Name”, “Black Balloon”, and “Slide”, and spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Top 100 with “Iris”.

    The tour launches on 4 December 2024 at the Kirstenbosch Gardens in Cape Town before heading to the Durban International Convention Centre on 5 December and will close out at the Voortrekker Monument on 7 December 2024. All venues promise an unforgettable night and walk down nostalgia lane in world-class settings for this sellout event.

    Supporting acts include South Africa’s own renowned musical greats Just Jinger, Matthew Mole, Roan Ash, and Ross Learmonth.

    General public ticket sales will open immediately after the Absa customer pre-sale period.

    Don’t miss your chance to secure tickets early and be part of this historic event.

    For more information and to purchase tickets during the Absa client pre-sale, visit Webtickets.co.za.

    Goo Goo Dolls Tickets: https://www.webtickets.co.za/

    Read more: Absa, Matthew Mole, Ross Learmonth
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    Avis named mobility partner for Absa Run Your City 2024
    Avis named mobility partner for Absa Run Your City 2024
    9 May 2024
    Absa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    OnPoint PRAbsa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    7 May 2024
    Building better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    TrialogueBuilding better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    30 Apr 2024
    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024
    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Entries now open for the pan-African Absa L'Atelier 2024 Art Competition
    OnPoint PREntries now open for the pan-African Absa L'Atelier 2024 Art Competition
    22 Apr 2024
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    8 Apr 2024
    Source: © ESG News A Scopen study has found that Nedbank, Nando's and Absa the ‘ideal’ clients, and the most attractive brand for agencies
    Scopen study finds Nedbank, Nando's and Absa top three brands for professionals to work with
    4 Apr 2024
    Absa group elevates premier golf and lifestyle event as co-title sponsor of the SuperSport Shootout
    OnPoint PRAbsa group elevates premier golf and lifestyle event as co-title sponsor of the SuperSport Shootout
    3 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz