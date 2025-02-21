Absa and Qhubeka empower Axios School of Skills students with 100 bicycles

In a collaborative effort to enhance mobility and access to education, Absa, in partnership with Qhubeka, has donated 100 bicycles to students at Axios School of Skills in the Western Cape. The first handover took place at the school on 21 March, followed by the official ceremony at Lourensford Wine Estate on 22 March during the 2025 Absa Cape Epic finale weekend.

Many of the learners at Axios School of Skills travel over seven kilometres to and from school daily. These bicycles will significantly reduce their commuting time, ensuring they arrive at school ready to learn and return home safely. Over the years, the impact of such donations has been evident, as bicycles provide a practical solution for individuals previously forced to walk long distances to school and healthcare facilities.

Faisal Mkhize, chief executive of Relationship Banking at Absa, expressed the bank’s commitment to initiatives that drive social impact. “We have a longstanding partnership with Qhubeka, and its mission of advancing education, economic opportunities, and environmental sustainability through bicycles is one that we deeply believe in. Mobility is a key enabler of progress, and this weekend, we proudly handed over 100 bicycles to students who will now have a more reliable and efficient means of transportation.”

Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of Qhubeka says: “At Qhubeka, we believe that a bicycle is more than just a mode of transport, it’s a tool that connects people to opportunities. Today, as we hand over these bicycles to the learners of Axios School of Skills, we are not just giving wheels; we are helping unlock potential, independence, and a pathway to a brighter future. Keep moving forward, their journey has just begun.”

Axios School of Skills offers an alternative education pathway for learners facing moderate cognitive barriers and learning challenges. Many students struggle in mainstream education and risk leaving school without the skills needed for employment. The school focuses on reconnecting learners with education, making them feel valued, and equipping them with vocational training alongside academic support. This holistic approach ensures students gain practical skills to enter the job market or continue with technical training post-schooling. Looking ahead, the school is developing a plan to accommodate learners living with autism spectrum disorder, further reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and community integration.

Since the inception of the partnership in 2019, 5,822 bicycles have been donated to Grade 9, 10, 11, and 12 students across South Africa, with an additional 950 bicycles expected to be distributed in 2025. This initiative aligns with Absa’s broader vision of empowering communities and fostering sustainable development.



