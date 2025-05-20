WPRD2025 | OnPoint PR's Vista Kalipa: PR builds narratives, weaves stories and amplifies diverse voices

Vista Kalipa is a seasoned PR specialist and the co-founder of OnPoint PR, where he serves as the director of public relations. With over two decades of experience in strategic communication, media relations, and brand management, Vista possesses a unique blend of creativity and professionalism that sets him apart in this fast paced, high intensity-high impact world of public relations.

Vista Kalipa

"I believe that in a world where the hustle often overshadows our humanity, we need to rekindle the spirit of connection in public relations. By prioritising mental health over endless grind, we unlock the true potential of our profession, where authenticity breeds trust, and well-being fuels creativity," says Kalipa.

About OnPoint PR

OnPoint PR is a dynamic integrated communications agency committed to delivering impactful public relations strategies across the African continent. With a focus on innovation and creativity, we have successfully executed various campaigns that resonate not only in local markets but also on a global scale. Our experience spans several high-profile initiatives, including the Global Citizen Move Afrika campaign in Rwanda and Nigeria; the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme’s initiatives which include getting young people involved in conversations around the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa (SURA). This movement highlighted the collective responsibility of African youth in addressing pressing issues such as climate change, poverty, and inequality. We also also work on the Absa L’Atelier in South Africa, Nigeria, and Uganda to name a few

What being in the PR sector means:

Being in the PR sector means playing a crucial role in the narrative-building process that shapes public perception. It's about weaving stories that not only inform but also inspire, educate, and mobilise individuals and communities. In Africa, the PR sector offers unique opportunities to amplify diverse voices, celebrating our cultures and addressing socio-economic challenges. Our work is pivotal in bridging gaps between brands, communities, and stakeholders, ensuring that impactful messages reach their intended audiences.

What I love most about PR

What I love most about working in PR is the ever-evolving nature of the industry. Each campaign presents a new challenge, and the creativity involved in developing strategies to tackle these is exhilarating. The ability to collaborate with a diverse range of clients, from non-profits to corporate giants, allows for a plethora of insights and perspectives. Moreover, seeing the tangible impacts of our campaigns, such as increased awareness or behavioural change, is immensely rewarding.

Passion for corporate communications in Africa

Being part of corporate communications in Africa offers a rich tapestry of cultural nuances and diverse market dynamics. It’s gratifying to engage with local communities and help shape a positive narrative around businesses that genuinely care about their societal impact. The landscape is vibrant, with an increasing emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and sustainability, enabling us to champion more responsible business practices that can uplift societies.

OnPoint PR's role in business, governance, and society

At OnPoint PR, we recognise our responsibility in shaping business, governance, and society. Our campaigns not only elevate brands but also foster transparency and accountability, encouraging businesses to align with ethical standards and community values. Through strategic communication, we aim to influence policy discussions and encourage civic engagement while ensuring that diverse societal perspectives are represented. This collaborative effort goes beyond mere PR; it’s about driving meaningful change that resonates with the public.

Importance of platforms like Bizcommunity

Platforms such as Bizcommunity play an indispensable role in enhancing our visibility and that of our clients within the business media landscape. They serve as valuable avenues for knowledge sharing, industry updates, and networking. By leveraging these platforms, we can amplify our messages, showcase our campaigns, and engage with decision-makers, stakeholders, and the broader public. The credibility these platforms lend to our communications efforts cannot be overstated, as they allow for building trust and forging connections within the industry.

Greatest achievement to date

OnPoint PR's greatest achievement to date is our sustained success as a thriving business for 15 years. We take immense pride in weathering various storms, both globally and locally, which speaks to our resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving PR landscape. Throughout this journey, we have focused on work that directly impacts our communities, such as the work we’ve done with the South African Book Development Council on initiatives like National Book Week and the SA Book Fair, promoting literacy and the love of reading. Additionally, our collaboration with the Global Citizen Fellowship Program through Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative has also been instrumental in empowering young leaders on the continent.

We believe our greatest achievements lie in being good stewards of our profession and industry. The work we do through the OnPoint PR Lab (our intern program) further amplifies this commitment, as we nurture and prepare the next generation of PR professionals. Together, these accomplishments showcase our dedication to making a meaningful difference in society while championing the values and ethics of our industry.

In conclusion, OnPoint PR is not just about public relations; it’s about crafting stories that echo the aspirations and challenges of African communities while championing the growth of our local creative economies. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our journey in driving impactful communications across the continent.



