    Maria Sharapova joins Lewis Hamilton as global ambassador for CFI

    CFI, an online trading provider, has announced that Maria Sharapova will join Lewis Hamilton as global brand ambassador. Sharapova joins CFI in a multi-year agreement.
    24 Jul 2025
    Sharapova joins Hamilton as a brand ambassador. Source: Supplied.
    Campaigns

    Renowned for her achievements on the court and her expansive success beyond it, including business, fashion, media, wellness, and recently interior design, the financial institution believes Sharapova embodies a mindset rooted in precision, vision, and resilience, qualities that closely mirror CFI’s values.

    Her transition from elite athlete to influential investor and entrepreneur aligns naturally with the brand’s mission to empower individuals through innovation, insight, and world-class platforms.

    As CFI continues to champion greater inclusion and inspire more women to explore opportunities in the financial world, her multifaceted career presents an encouraging and aspirational path. In her new role, Sharapova will engage with CFI’s audience through various high-impact campaigns and media activities.

    Her involvement will include strategic appearances and brand campaigns designed to inspire and connect with global audiences. Through its partnership with Sharapova, CFI aims to deepen its emotional resonance with clients and strengthen its position as a purpose-driven, globally trusted provider of trading and investment solutions with a clear sense of purpose.

    Comments

    Sharapova commented, “CFI’s focus on innovation, education, and empowering individuals resonated with me. Whether in sport or business, success comes down to being intentional, prepared, and willing to learn. I’ve always believed in the importance of staying curious, adapting to change, and leading with purpose, and those values have continued to guide me beyond the court. I’m proud to be CFI’s Global Brand Ambassador and support the Group’s global mission to inform, inspire, and connect with individuals who are pursuing their own paths to growth.”

    Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, added, “Maria Sharapova is a symbol of elite performance, long-term vision, and unwavering resilience. Her journey reflects the mindset we champion at CFI, where ambition, preparation, emotional intelligence, and the ability to adapt are all essential traits of smart traders and investors. As we expand globally, her voice will strengthen our mission to make global financial opportunities accessible and empowering. This partnership goes beyond branding; it’s about shared purpose and global impact. We are proud to welcome her to the CFI family.”

