Bigger, better and tastier for Sarie Kos

The winter issue of Sarie Kos has hit the shelves and it’s bigger, better… and tastier!

After 82 issues, this food magazine, Sarie’s most popular brand extension, is now almost 50 pages thicker and features 105 recipes all created and styled by multi-award-winning food editor Herman Lensing. It is one of only a handful of Afrikaans food magazines in the country with original recipes.

Nostalgia and modern tastes combine seamlessly from the cover to the last pages, the absolute hallmark of Sarie’s food offering. Just the main coverline Sondagkos, along with Appel, kaneel & heuning, Gemmerbier, Plaasbrood met biltong, Vinnige melktert, Wildspastei and slow-cooked Bredies trigger precious memories of a grandmother who knew best and of joyful hours spent around the dining table with family and friends. Every dish is so exquisitely photographed that you can almost smell and taste it!

Herman also explores the new and interesting, keeping Sarie Kos and the avid reader up to date with local and international trends: we test croissant butter now trending on TikTok, turn SA’s much-loved malva pudding into rusks as inspired by a Sarie Kos reader, and enjoy the last of Wimbledon with recipes for classic pork pies, Victorian sponge cake with strawberries and cream, and a refreshing gin on the side.

The magazine is as much a source of inspiration as it is a useful guide. Always battling to make a good béchamel? Wondering how to keep vegetable side dishes irresistible, craft the best winter pies and keep weekday dinners interesting, affordable and quick to make? All the answers and clever tried-and-tested tips are within these 196 pages.

As Herman mentions in his ed’s letter: “The world is forever changing, but certain things remain. Good food is one, and when shared in print in a beautiful magazine like Sarie Kos it is truly still one of life’s pleasures. The extra pages have given me the opportunity to share more with readers!”

Says Sarie editor Michelle van Breda: “Sarie Kos has been exciting since its inception in 2007. Over the years Herman has taken it to new heights, not only with his chef’s knowledge of food, but with his passion to combine well-known and new tastes to create something special, but also practical. In the SA food media landscape, the magazine is unique. No wonder readers all over the country have enjoyed it for so many years. The new, thicker Sarie Kos is jam-packed with original recipes, ideas and product and background information that make ventures in the kitchen an adventure and not a chore. It’s not only a joy for readers, but a place for brands to connect as well. Now there’s even more to love about this magazine!”

