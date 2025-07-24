Shaping the future: Celebrating the 2025 Santam Women of the Future finalists

Santam, South Africa’s leading short-term insurer, in association with Fairlady and TrueLove magazines, is delighted to announce the exceptional women selected as finalists for the 2025 Women of the Future Awards - a celebration of vision, resilience and entrepreneurial excellence.

These annual awards spotlight South African women whose entrepreneurial journeys are transforming industries, uplifting communities and building a brighter, more inclusive future for all. This year’s entries were of such high calibre that the judging panel named four finalists in the flagship Woman of the Future category.

After a rigorous selection process, a distinguished panel of judges has identified this year’s 10 outstanding finalists.

The judges presiding over the awards this year are Professor Thuli Madonsela (director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University), Norah Sehunoe (Santam acting chief operation officer), Dawn Nathan-Jones (business leader, social entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow), Boitumelo Ntsoane (managing director of On Point Healthcare and 2015 Woman of the Future), Suzy Brokensha (Fairlady editor-in-chief) and Mbali Soga (TrueLove editor-in-chief).

‘We cannot eradicate unemployment and poverty in our country without fostering entrepreneurship, and we do that by teaching it to our youth and creating platforms that support it,’ says Norah Sehunoe (Santam acting chief operation officer). ‘A platform like Women of the Future keeps the flame of entrepreneurship burning. It affirms those who have taken the leap of faith to keep going, even through hardships. It inspires hope for a better future, driven by women who are bold enough to don their capes and make a difference in our country and the world.’

Introducing the finalists of the 2025 Santam Women of the Future Awards!

WOMAN OF THE FUTURE

These four entrepreneurs are the owners of businesses that are more than 1000 days old, and are well on their way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Brenda Khumalo of Lobengula Advertising Brenda’s creative agency is a bold, women-led space that centres African stories and voices that are too often ignored in mainstream advertising. In 2025, she expanded the business with LA Films and LA Truth, taking storytelling and strategy to new heights.



Liz Letsoalo of Masodi BeautyFrom a kitchen start-up to a bold, global vision, Masodi Beauty was created to address confidence-impacting concerns like hair loss and hyperpigmentation, combining nature’s best ingredients with cutting-edge active ingredients. Today, Masodi Beauty is available in six African countries and is growing.

Shannon Dougall of SKIN functionalShannon launched a results-driven skincare brand after solving her own skin challenges through cosmetic science. SKIN functional now leads with data-backed formulas, transparency and a strong focus on customer education – what Shannon calls ‘skintelligence’ – with plans to expand globally.

Thando Maseko of Inayo MiningMining engineer Thando founded Inayo to bring real transformation to the sector. With 758 employees and a commitment to local empowerment, her company is redefining what inclusive, community-focused mining looks like in South Africa.

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

These three entrepreneurs have businesses that have survived the first 1,000 days, and are making a real difference in their communities.

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation As a survivor of gender-based violence herself, Caroline has built a feminist organisation that supports survivors navigating the justice system, mentors boys in gender equity and builds food security through a network of community kitchens. The Callas Foundation’s court-support programme is one of the few women-led, trauma-informed initiatives of its kind.

Namritha Sivsanker of Hope SA Foundation From schoolbags, food insecurity and gender-based violence to disaster relief, healthcare access and unemployment, Hope SA tackles South Africa’s most urgent needs head-on. Hope SA has served one million meals as of December 2024.

Sharon Rapetswa of Triple Shine FoundationSharon’s foundation is the first and only organisation in South Africa that’s producing and distributing eco-friendly hygiene products through a social enterprise model. Triple Shine creates income opportunities by training women and youth to sell and distribute the products, thereby creating micro-businesses in areas with limited economic opportunities.

RISING STAR

These entrepreneurs, aged 35 or younger, are the owners of businesses that have passed the six-month mark.

Chantel Spinazze of Bluum After years of having her hormonal and gut health issues dismissed, Chantel founded Bluum to offer science-backed, plant-based support for women facing challenges like PMS, perimenopause and burnout. Now stocked by more than 50 retailers, Bluum is building a powerful community and aiming to lead the women’s health space across Africa and beyond.

Cheyenne Fernánda Miller of Ferna Tech Cheyenne founded Ferna Tech to build a women-led, culturally rooted venture studio that backs bold ideas and gets underestimated founders funded, fast. What began as a design service has grown into a global innovation firm that offers product development, venture advisory and founder acceleration.

Xolile Mabuza of Tendalo TradingAfter surviving a stroke at 21, Xolile began creating bags from discarded rubber, turning trauma into triumph. Now a national brand that recycles hundreds of tubes a month, Tendalo is building a factory and a future of sustainable, youth-led design. They’re creating a space where creativity can thrive and young people can gain skills.

‘The fact that we had to pick four finalists in the Woman of the Future category this year shows how extraordinary the entrants were – we just couldn’t narrow it down any further,’ says Suzy Brokensha, editor-in-chief of Fairlady magazine. ‘Every single one of the 10 finalists deserve to win: each one is a visionary who’s worked incredibly hard to make her dream a reality. I am so proud of them all! Actually, I think the entire country should be proud, because these finalists are a strong indication of what South African women are capable of when they put their minds to it. This is the 11th annual Women of the Future Awards, and I’m honoured that Fairlady, TrueLove and Santam will be giving these women the spotlight and support they deserve.’

‘I’m thrilled by the exceptional calibre of entrepreneurs who have stepped forward for the 2025 Santam Women of the Future Awards,’ says Mbali Soga, editor-in-chief of TrueLove magazine. ‘This year’s nominees represent an incredible spectrum of innovation, resilience and vision – from dynamic young rising stars to seasoned social entrepreneurs creating meaningful community impact. The diversity of industries, the boldness of their ventures and the transformative potential of their work fills me with such optimism for the future of women-led business in our country. These are the women who are not just building businesses – they are building the future!’

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala luncheon in October in Johannesburg. This year, the winners will take home their share of more than R1 million in prizes! They also stand a chance of unlocking the 107-year-old business expertise of Santam, and the networking reach of Fairlady and TrueLove, all of which will elevate their businesses to greater heights.

THE PRIZES (worth more than R1m)

v R125,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R75,000 in cash each to the Rising Star and the Social Entrepreneur from Santam

v A full-page advertisement in Fairlady or TrueLove to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO

v A Fairlady or TrueLove digitorial to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO

v An invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges

v A luxury beauty hamper from Clarins (beauty partner) worth R6,500

v A voucher from Spectacle World worth R7,500

v An Orb cuff worth R5,990, a pair of Citronnade earrings worth R5,490 or a limited edition boa necklace worth R5,990 from Kirsten Goss

v Business printing from Lithotech worth R5,000

v An online masterclass from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) worth R4,650

v Spa vouchers from Camelot Spa worth R5,000

v A hamper from The IV Bar worth R5,000

v A tote bag, card holder and bag charm from Dyad worth a total of R5 010

v The UnLearners’ flagship workshop – UnLearn & ReLearn: Re-imagining Success in Times of Change – worth R75 500

Once again, we are opening voting for the Readers’ Choice Award. Cast your vote for the finalist that inspires you. Visit www.womenofthefuture.co.za or SMS the name Brenda, Caroline, Chantel, Cheyenne, Liz, Namritha, Shannon, Sharon, Thando or Xolile to 35437. SMSes cost R1.50.

For awards updates, follow #SantamWOTF on social media and the following platforms:

Santam: www.facebook.com/SantamInsurance on Facebook; @SantamForBiz on LinkedIn; and @SantamInsurance on Instagram

Fairlady: www.facebook.com/fairladymag on Facebook; @FairladyMag on X; and @Fairlady_Magazine on Instagram

TrueLove: www.facebook.com/TrueLoveMag on Facebook; @TrueLoveMag on X; and @truelovemagazine on Instagram

Clarins: https://www.facebook.com/ClarinsSouthAfrica on Facebook; @clarinssouthafrica on Instagram

Beauty Partner

Contact details

For interviews and campaign-related queries, please contact Roxanne Kreutle at moc.42aidem@eltuerK.ennaxoR or on WhatsApp at 084 852 1447.



