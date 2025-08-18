Subscribe & Follow
Daily Sun named Publisher of the Year at 2025 Bookmark Awards
Recognised for its vibrant storytelling and innovative digital strategies, Daily Sun brought home top honours in several categories.
The title claimed Gold in the Publisher Sites (Mass Appeal) category for A Re Buwe – 2024 May elections coverage, celebrated for its inclusive reporting during a pivotal national moment. It also secured Silver in the same category for the Daily Sun main site, underlining its reach and connection with its audience.
These accolades placed Daily Sun ahead of tough competition, with sister brand News24 earning Bronze in Publisher Sites.
Recognition for video and social media excellence
Daily Sun also excelled in digital innovation, winning:
- Gold in Video Content and Campaigns for its video news reporting
- Silver in Social Media Content and Campaigns for its WhatsApp channel
- Bronze in Live Event Content for its 2024 May elections live coverage
“From our spirited journalism on-site to our vibrant communities on WhatsApp and TikTok, Daily Sun reaches South Africans where they are,” says publisher Jerusha Raath. “I could not be prouder of the Daily Sun team, who have fully embraced their digital transition: breaking barriers and building trust.”
Evolving into a digital powerhouse
Reflecting on Daily Sun’s journey, editor Amos Mananyetso also highlights the brand’s transformation into a digital-first publication.
“The fact that we walked away with Publisher of the Year, as well as two golds, tells the evolution of the Daily Sun story. These awards are more sophisticated and complex than the traditional news media awards we are accustomed to, which shows we are now in a different league, with quality journalism driving our storytelling,” says Mananyetso.
“To win in categories where we competed against global advertising and PR agencies shows this is a different ball game altogether. But it affirms our vision of turning Daily Sun from a legacy community newspaper to a leading news brand, telling the same community stories in a futuristic, innovative way.”
A trusted news source for millions
The awards follow another major milestone for Daily Sun. In June, it ranked among South Africa’s most trusted news brands in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report, a benchmark for global news consumption.
The report revealed that 25% of respondents access Daily Sun weekly, placing it among South Africa’s top five most-consumed online news brands.
“Our independent, high-quality journalism received an international stamp of approval through the Reuters report,” Mananyetso says. “Winning these awards is confirmation of our connection and proximity to our audience, and recognition of the world-class journalism we create.”
Additional Media24 wins
Daily Sun’s success was part of a broader celebration for Media24, which also saw News24 winning:
- Silver in Data Strategy, Content and Campaigns for The Murray Murders: Unravelling the Assassination
- Bronze in Publisher Innovation for Visual Investigation | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts Murder
- Bronze in Publisher Sites
Now in its 15th year, the Bookmark Awards, an IAB South Africa initiative, honours creativity, innovation and effectiveness in digital media and marketing. Daily Sun’s standout performance reaffirms its position as one of South Africa’s boldest news brands.
