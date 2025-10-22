South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMedia24Publicis Groupe AfricaBrave GroupMultiChoiceeatbigfishCan!doNielsenIQScan DisplayBroad MediaKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaSafreaRed & YellowBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Woolworths Taste triumphs in New York

    Woolworths Taste earned top honours at the 2025 Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York City, bagging three prestigious awards for digital innovation and editorial excellence.
    Issued by Media24
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Woolworths Taste triumphs in New York

    The premium food brand, published by Media24 Advertising and Content Marketing for Woolworths, received the Special Recognition award for Overall Digital Excellence (across all consumer and customer entries), Gold for Social Media Engagement (consumer category), and Gold for Food Director Abigail Donnelly in the Series of Articles (custom/content marketing category).

    Taste’s recognition for overall digital excellence was for its transformative digital strategy, which has driven 82% year-on-year audience growth, a 273% increase in reach and a 296% rise in engagements. The Gold for Social Media Engagement highlights Taste’s innovative use of culturally inclusive content, diverse food experts and community-driven campaigns that achieved unprecedented engagement. Meanwhile, Donnelly earned her third consecutive Gold for her work, recognising her exceptional vision and reinforcing her position as SA’s most accomplished food creative.

    These wins follow Taste’s three trophies at the International Content Marketing Awards in London in January and a TikTok Glow Up Award for South African publishers in July.

    Kelly Cloete, head of the Woolworths account at Media24 Advertising and Content Marketing, says: “What sets the team apart is our ability to excel in both creative storytelling and data-driven digital strategy. They not only create beautiful content, but also understand audience behaviour, platform dynamics and how to optimise every piece for engagement and reach. Seeing editorial excellence recognised alongside digital innovation proves that we’ve built a team that can deliver all fronts.”

    Woolworths Taste triumphs in New York

    Taste now reaches up to 15 million people per month across all its channels, demonstrating how traditional publishing can evolve and thrive in the digital age while maintaining editorial integrity and brand authority.

    “We are incredibly proud of these achievements, which reflect the strength of our partnership with Media24 Advertising and Content Marketing,” says Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths. “These awards validate our investment in digital innovation and content excellence and show we’re meeting our customers where they are. Taste has evolved into a dynamic, multi-platform brand, engaging with millions of South Africans with authenticity – and continues to strengthen Woolworths’ position as South Africa’s leading food authority.”

    Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer of Media24 Advertising and Content Marketing, adds: “Taste’s success highlights our ability to merge editorial excellence with strategic marketing. This international recognition validates our approach and reinforces our position as leaders in creating culturally relevant content that resonates with South African audiences. We’re proud of our partnership with Woolworths and grateful for their trust in our team.”

    Read more: Woolworths Taste, digital innovation, Nerisa Coetzee, Elizka Ferreira
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz