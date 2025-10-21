Media24 launches enterprise subscriptions

Enterprise subscriptions provide access to Media24’s premium content across trusted platforms.

Media24 has introduced its enterprise subscription model, offering group access to the premium content available on News24, Netwerk24 and Landbou.com. This initiative broadens access to trusted journalism for educational institutions, corporate entities and government departments.

“We’re excited to launch our enterprise subscription offering on News24, Netwerk24 and Landbou.com. This initiative expands access to South Africa’s trusted news sources,” says Madelein Venter, general manager of marketing and subscriptions at Media24’s Media division. “It highlights how we serve educational institutions and corporate partners, ensuring quality journalism is accessible to more people.”

The University of Pretoria (UP) is the first partner in this initiative, enabling its students and faculty to access Media24’s platforms. This partnership demonstrates the subscription model’s value in supporting academic pursuits.

“We are pleased to welcome the University of Pretoria as our first enterprise partner,” Venter adds. “Providing their faculty and students access to our news platforms aligns with our aim of making quality journalism accessible to those who need it. This partnership shows how we can assist education and informed citizenship in South Africa.”

UP has recognised the initiative as a valuable resource addition.

“The University of Pretoria’s subscription to Media24 platforms provides staff and students with direct access to a wide range of credible South African news, analysis and archival content,” says Isak van der Walt, acting director of UP’s department of library services. “This enhances teaching by supplying up-to-date case studies and examples, supports learning through exposure to diverse perspectives and critical issues, and strengthens research by offering a rich repository of local information resources essential for contextual scholarship.”

Benefits beyond education

The enterprise subscription model is also designed for corporate entities and government departments, offering unlimited access to breaking news, in-depth analysis and sector-specific content.

“For corporates, the model provides credible information for decision-making in a fast-changing business environment,” Venter explains. “For educational institutions, it ensures access to real-time information to enhance learning, research and critical thinking.”

Users benefit from reliable and diverse content with these subscriptions. “This service offers access to journalism, multilingual content and editorial coverage across politics, agriculture and societal issues,” Venter says. “In a time when misinformation is common, we provide institutions with reliable information for knowledge and discussion.”

Media24 expects this service to contribute to informed communities and evidence-based decision-making.

Join the initiative

The enterprise subscription is now open for partnerships with other educational institutions, corporations and government entities.

To be part of South Africa’s trusted news platforms, contact moc.42aidem@snoitpircsbuspuorg or call 087 353 1295. Together, we can contribute to informed societies.



