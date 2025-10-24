Eat Out launches Neighbourhood Gems, a chef-driven restaurant recognition platform

Imagine if every South African could discover their next favourite neighbourhood restaurant through trusted recommendations from people who know, understand and appreciate great food.

For over 25 years, Eat Out has championed South Africa’s restaurant industry through its prestigious awards programme. Now, in a bold new step, it will expand its recognition to include the casual, everyday eateries that are the favourites of the country’s chefs.

While the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards honour culinary excellence, refinement and the complete restaurant experience, Eat Out Neighbourhood Gems takes a different approach – showcasing the top spots where chefs eat. Think local favourites, hidden gems in remote places, and spaces that feel like home.

Launching in 2026 through an exciting partnership with Woolworths, this new platform celebrates the regional and cultural diversity that makes South African dining unique, cementing Woolworths’ and Eat Out’s status as food authorities in the local market.

“This new expansion is a truly exciting innovation for the Eat Out brand,” says Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths. “Woolworths is incredibly proud to be part of its introduction. The Neighbourhood Gems platform will reflect the way South Africans experience food today. It’s not all about fine dining – there are amazing spots that become part of our everyday lives and need to be acknowledged. By celebrating these diverse and much-loved establishments, this new addition to Eat Out shines a light on the full spectrum of South Africa’s vibrant food culture. We’re thrilled to be part of this evolution in recognising excellence and passion across the restaurant industry.”

Eat Out Neighbourhood Gems will reveal the delicious secrets hiding in plain sight, nominated by the people who know good food better than anyone else.

Eat Out’s head of content, Tessa Purdon, explains: “We recognised that there was an untold story happening in the everyday dining experiences of our country’s most discerning palates – the chefs themselves. This new recognition platform will highlight where these foodies choose to eat when they’re not working, giving everyone access to their insider recommendations. When a chef who spends their day creating extraordinary experiences for diners chooses to eat somewhere in their own time, isn’t that the ultimate endorsement?”

How it works

Chefs are tasked with nominating eateries across South Africa that they believe deserve to be celebrated. Whether it’s their go-to after-service pizza spot or their favourite hole-in-the-wall that plates up epic fried chicken, we want to know about it. A peer-to-peer system of this magnitude in South Africa ensures recognition comes from industry professionals who understand and seek out quality.

The campaign celebrates diversity in food styles, regions and price points, creating a comprehensive representation of South Africa’s unique restaurant landscape.

Chefs can submit nominations through this online form until 31 December 2025: neighbourhoodgems.eatout.co.za



