South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Airlink to launch Johannesburg-Zanzibar route in June 2026

    Airlink has announced it will launch a new Johannesburg-Zanzibar route in June 2026, with tickets now on sale. The Tanzanian island, known for its spices, beaches, marine life, and Unesco-listed Stone Town, has become an increasingly popular destination for South African tourists.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The airline will operate its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, accommodating up to 136 passengers, on a twice-weekly schedule: 4Z 010 departs Johannesburg at 12pm on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving in Zanzibar at 4.35pm, while 4Z 011 leaves Zanzibar at 12pm on Mondays and Thursdays, arriving in Johannesburg at 2.55pm.

    The schedule allows passengers from across South Africa and the SADC region to connect via Johannesburg, while facilitating onward connections on partner airlines globally.

    De Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink CEO, said: “Zanzibar’s proximity to Johannesburg, Airlink’s main hub, puts the island within reach of our customers based in Gauteng.

    "The timing of the flights allows for Airlink connecting flights from other destinations we serve across South Africa and the SADC region. Similarly, Airlink will provide convenient connections for customers travelling between Zanzibar and almost anywhere in the world on our world-leading partner airlines.”

    Zanzibar’s growing appeal

    Zanzibar’s economy grew by 6.8% in 2024, driven by tourism—which accounts for 30% of GDP—and agriculture, including cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper, seaweed, and seafood.

    Foreign direct investment in construction and manufacturing rose 28% in 2025, with a focus on the “blue economy,” covering fisheries, aquaculture, marine tourism, and offshore energy projects.

    The island’s popularity is also boosted by a new online electronic visa system and the option to obtain visas on arrival.

    Read more: African airlines, Airlink, air travel, air transport, travel industry, South Africa travel, Zanzibar tourism, tourism and travel, air passenger travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz