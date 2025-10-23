South Africa
Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelCatchwordsANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Envi Lodges launches first SA safari experience in Addo Private Reserve

    Envi Lodges is bringing its signature immersive outdoor experience to South Africa for the first time, with a tented lodge opening in Summer 2026 within the 1,800-hectare Addo Private Reserve, adjacent to Addo National Park.
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The lodge will offer guests luxury safari tents, guided walks, and unique conservation-focused experiences amid a thriving wildlife sanctuary.

    The property features 10 safari tents and three lodges, all designed to immerse guests in nature. Visitors can enjoy meals cooked over open fires, breakfast in the bush, and sunset drinks while learning from guides about wildlife encounters. Wellness activities include meditation, cycling trails, and spa rituals, all complemented by views of animals at the nearby waterhole.

    Conservation at the core

    Owned by Gavin and Lynn Biggs, the reserve serves as a rehabilitation space for rescued animals, including rare serval and black-footed cats, giraffes, sable antelopes, and five privately owned elephants. Biggs plans to reintroduce the brown hyena to the reserve after 150 years, combining tourism with conservation education.

    "I have been fortunate in my life to have a successful business that allows me to invest in what is close to my heart: conservation," said Biggs. "Throughout the years, we managed to rescue and release into the wild many game species and wildlife with rare genetic variations. This was only possible thanks to the work that my team and I do in the reserve daily."

    Paul Jordaan, EnviI’s executive director, said: "I am particularly proud of this new addition to the ENVI portfolio. Not only because it is in my home country and that it marks our brand’s entry in South Africa, but also because of the incredible conservation work that Gavin has been doing, which resonates with me personally, and with our company."

    The lodge will also support ecological projects such as reviving spekboom plants and protecting Cape honey bees, producing and selling premium organic honey.

    "Unlike traditional safaris, guests here are not just spectators; we want them to become actors," Jordaan added. "The lodge will truly offer them transformative experiences, help raise awareness around conservation, and create encounters with animals that travellers will never forget."

    Read more: South Africa Tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife conservation, AFRICAN SAFARI, conservation tourism, luxury safari, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz