Envi Lodges launches first SA safari experience in Addo Private Reserve

Envi Lodges is bringing its signature immersive outdoor experience to South Africa for the first time, with a tented lodge opening in Summer 2026 within the 1,800-hectare Addo Private Reserve, adjacent to Addo National Park.

Source: Supplied

The lodge will offer guests luxury safari tents, guided walks, and unique conservation-focused experiences amid a thriving wildlife sanctuary.

The property features 10 safari tents and three lodges, all designed to immerse guests in nature. Visitors can enjoy meals cooked over open fires, breakfast in the bush, and sunset drinks while learning from guides about wildlife encounters. Wellness activities include meditation, cycling trails, and spa rituals, all complemented by views of animals at the nearby waterhole.

Conservation at the core

Owned by Gavin and Lynn Biggs, the reserve serves as a rehabilitation space for rescued animals, including rare serval and black-footed cats, giraffes, sable antelopes, and five privately owned elephants. Biggs plans to reintroduce the brown hyena to the reserve after 150 years, combining tourism with conservation education.

"I have been fortunate in my life to have a successful business that allows me to invest in what is close to my heart: conservation," said Biggs. "Throughout the years, we managed to rescue and release into the wild many game species and wildlife with rare genetic variations. This was only possible thanks to the work that my team and I do in the reserve daily."

Paul Jordaan, EnviI’s executive director, said: "I am particularly proud of this new addition to the ENVI portfolio. Not only because it is in my home country and that it marks our brand’s entry in South Africa, but also because of the incredible conservation work that Gavin has been doing, which resonates with me personally, and with our company."

The lodge will also support ecological projects such as reviving spekboom plants and protecting Cape honey bees, producing and selling premium organic honey.

"Unlike traditional safaris, guests here are not just spectators; we want them to become actors," Jordaan added. "The lodge will truly offer them transformative experiences, help raise awareness around conservation, and create encounters with animals that travellers will never forget."