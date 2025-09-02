Cover winners 2025 'Sarie Voorbladgesig' and 'Sarie Nuwe Gesig'

Two winners, two stunning magazine covers, and a unique competition that has delivered once again!

Jennica Marais (26), an audiologist and part-time photographer from Durbanville, was revealed as the 15th winner of the popular 'Sarie Voorbladgesig' competition.

The winner of 'Sarie Nuwe Gesig', 17-year-old Lee-Shay Alexander from Goudveld High School in Welkom, was also announced. Both winning covers of the September/October 2025 issue were shown for the first time, with Alexander on the front of a slightly smaller, yet sexy format of Sarie.

Fascinated by Sarie’s covers for many years and inspired by a mother and grandmother who encouraged her to 'just go for it!', Marais took the plunge and entered the cover competition, which has drawn almost 80,000 entries to date.

Her time with the Sarie team and top photographer Leana Clunies Ross in the Cape Town studio forced her right out of her comfort zone, admits Marais: “But it was so empowering. To win this Sarie cover is an honour, something I will hold close for the rest of my life".

A grandmother was also partly responsible for Alexander taking a chance and winning 'Sarie Nuwe Gesig' – the category specifically for the magazine’s school-going readers between 16 and 18.

“I know the magazine well, because my grandmother is a huge Sarie reader. We do the crossword puzzle together. She will cry if I win!” Alexander commented during her cover shoot.

Asked about her win, Alexander was crystal clear: “This can change my life! I entered because I love fashion and wanted to be part of a platform that offers creativity and follows trends. It’s a chance to learn and grow.”

“Both covers are simply beautiful,” says Sarie editor Michélle van Breda. “We are thrilled that they said yes to the challenge and entered. Jennica’s look is captivating, and Lee-Shay is striking. But more than that, both are modern women with determination, a wonderful sense of adventure, and an interesting take on the world. Their covers will be remembered for a long time. Sarie couldn’t be more proud.”

The other finalists in the top seven were: Karin Melvill from Mossel Bay, Nikki Meyer-Kapp, Stellenbosch, Jacinda Louw-Schutte, Johannesburg, Anke-Marie Heymans, Potchefstroom, and Cara Vosloo from Somerset West.

'Sarie Voorbladgesig'/'Sarie Nuwe Gesig' is sponsored by the Isa Carstens Academy.




