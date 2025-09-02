South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKMedia24G&G AdvocacyMontgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaAlgoa FMOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    7 reasons savvy consumers choose brands that teach instead of push

    Tired of being sold to? You’re not alone. In a world of hype and hard sells, consumers are turning to brands that educate instead of sell. This new wave of “educational marketing” is helping consumers make better, informed, and confident purchasing decisions. It’s also rewarding for brands that make education a strategic priority, as they nurture trusting relationships with their target market, build loyalty, and get more referrals, which pays off in the long term.
    By Michael Gullan, issued by G&G Advocacy
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    7 reasons savvy consumers choose brands that teach instead of push

    Here’s why brand and product education matter, and what to look for:

    1. You get the facts, not the fluff

    Brands that explain the “why” behind a product empower you with deeper insights, pros and cons and a range of viable alternatives, including competitor brands. This means they ensure you can have simple, honest, and authentic conversations or access to information, so you have the tools to make informed choices.

    2. You make decisions with confidence

    No more buyer’s remorse. When you understand your options, you’re more likely to choose the right product for your needs and less likely to buy products you don’t need or are not quite what you’re looking for.

    3. You waste less money

    Brands that educate provide information on various price points, rather than sell you the most expensive item or the stock they want to move off the shelf. Educational brands will guide you in selecting the best product for your specific situation. That means fewer returns, fewer regrets, and better long-term value.

    4. You learn while you shop

    Smart brands use plain language, not complicated jargon (that’s designed to confuse consumers). Brands that empower consumers will guide you through your purchase, frequently answering questions you didn’t know you had. And that knowledge sticks with you.

    5. You spot red flags faster

    If a brand consultant or advisor makes you feel rushed, confused, or pressured, put the brakes on. Brands that don’t answer questions and don’t provide enough information may be banking on your lack of information. Smart shoppers know that if the product or service they require is too hard to understand, it’s probably not worth the risk.

    6. You reward brands doing it right

    From finance to fitness, food, and healthcare products, companies that prioritise education earn deeper trust and greater loyalty. And it’s good business. HubSpot reports that consumers are 131% more likely to purchase after engaging with brand information, whether it’s on a website, via a demonstration, product comparison, or through information shared by a knowledgeable salesperson, consultant, or advisor.

    7. You shop on your terms

    When you’re informed before you buy, you stay in control. That leads to better decisions, stronger satisfaction, and a more empowered buying experience.

    The bottom line. The smartest brands respect your intelligence. They don’t just sell, they inform and guide. So, next time you’re about to buy, ask, “Do I have enough information to make the best choice, or am I being rushed into closing the deal?” Because when you shop smart, you spend smarter.

    Read more: Michael Gullan, Hubspot, G&G Advocacy
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Michael Gullan

    Michael Gullan is CEO of G&G Advocacy.
    G&G Advocacy
    G&G Advocacy is a leading e-learning consultancy on a mission to elevate online learning and training to transform the workforce into a force that gives businesses a competitive advantage. With proprietary Content Capsule™ learning methodology and e-learning platform, G&G Advocacy provides innovative and measurable solutions to upskill and reskill teams to meet business goals and drive your business forward.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz