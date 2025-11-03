Why education-led growth may be the future

The often-cited – and now widely disputed – claim from a 2015 Microsoft report that today’s consumers have the attention span of a goldfish (eight seconds) may lack scientific backing. Still, it remains a compelling metaphor for the fragmented nature of modern attention. Add the erosion of trust driven by fake news, exaggerated claims, and relentless digital noise, and it’s no surprise that traditional sales strategies are losing ground.

Today’s consumers don’t just buy products. They seek to deeply understand their options and advantages before making decisions. That’s why education-led growth (ELG) is fast becoming one of the most effective, scalable, and ethical strategies for building sustainable business success.

Over time, education builds credibility and fosters strong, trust-based relationships with consumers. Education-led growth transforms learning into a powerful growth engine. Instead of leading with persuasion, companies lead with meaningful information. “It’s not about the hard sell,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an e-learning consultancy that helps organisations drive growth through education. “It’s about building smart, informed customers who choose your brand because they understand it.”

The data supports the shift

A study by Conductor found that consumers are 131% more likely to buy from a brand immediately after receiving credible information. A report by Demand Gen revealed that 62% of B2B buyers engage in educational content and seek information before making a purchase decision. A study by Harvard Business Review shows that companies that prioritize ongoing customer education see up to 18% higher retention rates. In sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, where complexity is high and credibility is paramount, education fosters the trust that advertising alone cannot.

A direct pathway to revenue

Businesses that embrace this approach are seeing compounding returns. Salesforce’s Trailhead, for instance, has trained millions of users and partners, significantly enhancing adoption and reducing onboarding costs. “The hard sell is obsolete. Today’s customers expect you to educate, not manipulate. If you can’t teach, you can’t lead,” says Gullan.

Boosts loyalty and referrals

For companies that rely on distributed sales networks, such as resellers or franchisees, the benefits are even more profound. Structured education ensures message consistency, elevates service quality, and creates a shared standard of excellence. A McKinsey report shows that companies that invest in partner education outperform competitors by up to 20% in annual growth. “Your biggest brand ambassadors aren’t always in your boardroom. They’re your reps, resellers, and front-line staff, and they need an in-depth knowledge base to better advise smart and savvy consumers,” added Gullan. At a time when misinformation spreads rapidly and consumers are hyper skeptical, education is a moral differentiator. Teaching, informing, and guiding consideration, not selling, builds trust, authority, and long-term loyalty.

Help first, sell later

Education-led growth isn’t just a strategy. It’s a philosophy of sharing credible knowledge, spreading the truth, and helping consumers make informed decisions. Businesses willing to make that shift will reap the rewards in terms of reputation, relationships, and ultimately, financial success. “The next wave of successful brands won’t be the ones that shout the loudest. They’ll be the ones who teach the best,” concluded Gullan.



