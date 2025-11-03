South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTLC Worldwide AfricaDMASATopco MediaAdBotCity Lodge HotelsOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMediaHeads 360Algoa FMUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementHeineken BeveragesTractor OutdoorHelmKena OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Exclusive: FNB appoints Razor PR to lead communications strategy

    FNB has appointed strategic communications agency Razor PR as its partner to redefine its communication strategy for the future. This multi-year partnership follows a competitive pitch process and marks a strategic shift in the bank’s approach.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    FNB has appointed strategic communications agency Razor PR as its partner to redefine its communication strategy for the future (Image supplied)
    FNB has appointed strategic communications agency Razor PR as its partner to redefine its communication strategy for the future (Image supplied)

    Razor will support FNB across its retail and commercial banking segments as it advances an approach away from a more traditional media-relations and output-driven model toward one focused on engaging consumers directly through content and storytelling.

    In this Razor will support FNB in the development and execution of its earned corporate and brand narratives - including integrated earned-media campaigns, stakeholder engagement and reputation strategy across its complete retail and commercial operations.

    Radical simplicity and clarity

    “In a world where consumers face thousands of messages daily, we can no longer just broadcast and hope to make an impact,” said FNB corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan.

    “This change is about radical simplicity and clarity, two fundamental points of culture alignment between Razor and FNB. Razor was chosen for its proven ability to deliver high-impact storytelling and measurable business value.”

    “With a deep track record in doing things differently, Razor was selected for its proven ability to deliver high-impact storytelling and measurable business value.

    “We felt that its fresh energy, new approach to reputation management and strong creative capability would create the right blend of skills for what it is we are doing as a broader communications team in the bank,” she says.

    Building trust

    Says Razor PR CEO, Dustin Chick, “Building trust is critical in today’s fractured, high-risk world, especially for an institution like FNB that plays a vital role in society. We are thrilled to partner with FNB in its brand and reputation journey.”

    O'Sullivan adds, “How we contribute to society goes beyond products; it’s about how we build up individuals, businesses and the communities within which we ioerate. That requires a change in how we communicate, and it must always start with the customer in mind”.

    Read more: storytelling, content, FNB, retail banking, commercial banking, Dustin Chick, Jacqui O’Sullivan, communication strategy, Razor PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz