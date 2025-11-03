Exclusive: FNB appoints Razor PR to lead communications strategy

FNB has appointed strategic communications agency Razor PR as its partner to redefine its communication strategy for the future. This multi-year partnership follows a competitive pitch process and marks a strategic shift in the bank’s approach.

Razor will support FNB across its retail and commercial banking segments as it advances an approach away from a more traditional media-relations and output-driven model toward one focused on engaging consumers directly through content and storytelling.

In this Razor will support FNB in the development and execution of its earned corporate and brand narratives - including integrated earned-media campaigns, stakeholder engagement and reputation strategy across its complete retail and commercial operations.

Radical simplicity and clarity

“In a world where consumers face thousands of messages daily, we can no longer just broadcast and hope to make an impact,” said FNB corporate affairs executive Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“This change is about radical simplicity and clarity, two fundamental points of culture alignment between Razor and FNB. Razor was chosen for its proven ability to deliver high-impact storytelling and measurable business value.”

“We felt that its fresh energy, new approach to reputation management and strong creative capability would create the right blend of skills for what it is we are doing as a broader communications team in the bank,” she says.

Building trust

Says Razor PR CEO, Dustin Chick, “Building trust is critical in today’s fractured, high-risk world, especially for an institution like FNB that plays a vital role in society. We are thrilled to partner with FNB in its brand and reputation journey.”

O'Sullivan adds, “How we contribute to society goes beyond products; it’s about how we build up individuals, businesses and the communities within which we ioerate. That requires a change in how we communicate, and it must always start with the customer in mind”.