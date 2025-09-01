Exclusive | The Odd Number acquires stake in women-led agency Base Five

Women-led media agency Base Five has secured a major investment from The Odd Number.

The Odd Number will acquire a substantial stake in the company. Source: Supplied.

The move forms part of The Odd Number Group’s broader growth strategy, positioning the collective as an even stronger creative and commercial force. By integrating Base Five’s proven media expertise, the Group reinforces its vision for growth and culturally intelligent storytelling.

Founded in 2014 by Tlangelani Manzini and Daisy Mulenga, Base Five has built a reputation for client care, craft, and commitment to women-led empowerment. Over the years, the agency has delivered campaigns for a range of leading brands, and more recently, worked alongside The Odd Number on Momentum and Tata – a dynamic that laid the groundwork for this transaction.

Bold idea

From its beginnings as a bold idea between two women determined to create their own path, Base Five has grown into a seasoned, women-powered business. “What started as a vision has grown into proof of what women can achieve together,” says Tlangelani Manzini, founder and CEO of Base Five. “We are proud of the culture we’ve built, employing only women, enabling them to lead with confidence, and training the next generation of strategists.”

Shared vision

“This investment is about more than expansion – it is about alignment,” says Xola Nouse, CEO of The Odd Number. “Base Five brings a media capability that complements our creative depth. Just as importantly, Tlangelani and Daisy bring a vision and culture that mirror our own: purpose-driven, people-centred, and unapologetically ambitious.”

For Base Five, the transaction represents both a new chapter and a recognition of the journey they have travelled. “We started this business with the belief that we could build, own, and lead an agency that does things differently,” says Daisy Mulenga, founder and COO of Base Five. “Joining The Odd Number Group is a natural progression. Together, we are building a collective that has both creative power and media precision – and a commitment to transformation that is authentic.”

Creative and media convergence

Grounded in tested synergy, The Odd Number’s creative depth and Base Five’s media expertise have already demonstrated the power of working as one. Together they bring a blend of storytelling and delivery that drives both cultural relevance and commercial impact.

“Agencies cannot thrive on creativity alone – execution must be just as bold, precise, and culturally intelligent,” says Sibusiso Sitole, chief creative officer of The Odd Number. “This integration strengthens our ability to merge storytelling with delivery power, ensuring ideas not only resonate in culture, but also land with impact in the market.”

Looking ahead

As part of The Odd Number Group, Base Five will continue to build its reputation for media excellence while expanding its footprint across South Africa and into Pan-African markets, including Zambia and beyond. Both agencies see the investment as a platform for growth, advancement, and industry transformation.

“This is a story of intent,” adds Nouse. “We are not just investing in a partner – we are building a collective that reflects the future of African creativity and media. One that is tested, trusted, and ready to lead forward.”