Brave Group adds to leadership with ECD and strategy head appointments

Brave Group has announced the promotion of Bibi Bonnecwe to executive creative director and the appointments of Mosa Ntwampe as head of strategy and Collin Makhubela as executive creative director.

Brave Group has appointed (l to r) Collin Makhubela – executive creative director, Bibi Bonnecwe – executive creative director and Mosa Ntwampe - head of strategy (Images supplied. Image composite by Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity)

The move is a significant boost to its leadership team and underscores Brave’s commitment to attracting, retaining, and promoting world-class talent to deliver even greater impact for its clients.

“People are the real differentiator in our industry,” says Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group.

“Bibi, Mosa, and Collin bring not only deep expertise but also a hunger to push creative and strategic boundaries.

“This is the kind of leadership that will drive brave thinking and brave action for our clients.”

Earlier in April 2025, Brave Group transitioned to a 100% Black-owned business when existing shareholders Musa Kalenga, group CEO, and chairperson Andile Khumalo acquired the holding company from its founding shareholders.

The move represented a breakthrough moment in an industry that has long been criticised for its slow pace of transformation, Kalenga said at the time.

A pivotal role

Bonnecwe steps into her new role after more than two years as creative director at Brave Group, where she has led with a mix of sharp creative vision and a strong culture of mentorship.

Her career spans leading agencies, including TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, FCB Global Promise Group, Joe Public, and The Odd Number.

A concept-driven creative with a background in journalism, Bonnecwe has built a reputation for storytelling that blends strategic insight with emotional resonance.

As a member of the agency’s EecoO, she plays a pivotal role in shaping the Brave Group’s creative ethos and developing the next generation of creative talent.

Analytical and creative skills

Ntwampe joins Brave Group from Sakhumnotho Group Holdings, where he served as group head: marketing & corporate communications.

With degrees in communications and strategic communications, alongside qualifications in digital marketing and graphic design, he offers a rare combination of analytical and creative skills.

His career journey – which began behind the counter of his parents’ small convenience store – has given him an instinctive understanding of brands, consumers, and markets.

At Brave, Ntwampe will lead the strategic function, ensuring campaigns are not only creative but commercially effective.

Inclusive culturally resonant stories

Makhubela brings 16 years of diverse creative experience, having worked with top agencies and blue-chip brands across Africa.

His portfolio includes leadership roles at MultiChoice Group, Showmax, WPP ScanGroup, and Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg.

Known for his ability to tell inclusive, culturally resonant stories, Makhubela’s work has earned prestigious awards, including the D&AD Craft Yellow Pencil and Gold Loeries.

His appointment signals Brave’s ongoing investment in crafting world-class creative that connects deeply with audiences.

Talent, diversity, and purpose

“These appointments reflect our belief that the best creative work happens at the intersection of talent, diversity, and purpose. They further underscore our commitment to rewarding Black Excellence,” Kalenga adds.

“By elevating Bibi and welcoming Mosa and Collin, Brave reinforces the group’s ability to solve complex brand challenges with ideas that move markets and people.”