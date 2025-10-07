Meet the 2025 Santam Women of the Future winners

The 11th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with Fairlady and TrueLove magazines, took place on Friday, 3 October at an exclusive luncheon hosted at The Venue at the Houghton Hotel, and emceed by Khutso Theledi.

Guests included businesswomen and media personalities such as Nonkululeko Gobodo, Catherine Constantinides, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Judi Nwokedi, Sonia Booth, former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri and Tatum Keshwar, and fashion entrepreneur and writer Craig Jacobs.

The awards honoured four exceptional women who have demonstrated innovation, vision, resilience, leadership and commitment to social change in their respective fields. Following an extensive interview and judging process, the winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges.

The judges presiding over the awards this year were Professor Thuli Madonsela (Director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University), Norah Sehunoe (Santam acting chief operation officer), Dawn Nathan-Jones (business leader, social entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow), Boitumelo Ntsoane (Managing director of On Point Healthcare and 2015 Woman of the Future), Suzy Brokensha (Fairylady editor-in-chief) and Mbali Soga (TrueLove editor-in-chief).

Santam’s many years of supporting women in business in South Africa have given the company valuable insight into the potential pitfalls of the entrepreneurial journey. Santam understands that the first 1,000 days of running a business are the hardest – if you’re still in business by day 1,001, they believe you’re in it for the long haul! These dynamic women have either surpassed that critical point or are well on their way to doing so.

‘At Santam our commitment is clear: to move beyond inclusion as a concept and embed it as a reality, where women own the tools, the opportunities and the platforms to lead,’ says Norah Sehunoe, Santam acting chief operations officer. ‘We are deeply committed to shaping a future where women are not only present in leadership spaces but thriving, too. And so, these awards serve as both a celebration and a catalyst, encouraging women of all backgrounds to pursue leadership with confidence and purpose.’

We are proud to announce the 2025 winners.

Woman of The Future Award

Shannon Dougall of Skin Functional

Shannon launched a results-driven skincare brand after overcoming her own skin challenges through cosmetic science. Today, Skin Functional is recognised for its data-backed formulas, transparency and commitment to customer education. With global expansion firmly on the horizon, Skin Functional is poised to become an international household name.

‘Winning the Santam Woman of the Future Award highlights that anything is possible with hard work and determination,’ Shannon says. ‘It gives me a voice and a platform to inspire women to believe in themselves, pursue their dreams and stop at nothing until those dreams are fulfilled.’

*The Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1,000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Social Entrepreneur and Readers’ Choice Awards

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation

As a survivor of gender-based violence herself, Caroline has built a feminist organisation that supports survivors navigating the justice system, mentors boys in gender equity and builds food security through a network of community kitchens. Winning these awards is both recognition and fuel for what’s to come.

‘It’s an extraordinary affirmation – for me, but also for the women, boys and communities I serve,’ Caroline says. ‘It brings visibility to grassroots feminist leadership and highlights the power of community-led models in addressing South Africa’s most urgent social issues.’

*The Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to a social entrepreneur who is making a difference in her community and has survived the first 1,000 days. *The Readers’ Choice Award is voted for by the public.

Rising Star Award

Xolile Mabuza of Tendalo Trading

After surviving a stroke that left her having to relearn everything, Xolile began creating bags from discarded rubber, turning trauma into triumph. Now a national brand that recycles hundreds of tubes a month, Tendalo is building a factory and focusing on sustainable, youth-led design. Xolile is finalising an e-commerce site and developing a premium product line.

‘Winning is the best mirror for that celebration – but, more than that, it solidifies my foundation for growth, giving other young women something to look at, stand on and use to believe in their own dreams,’ she says.

*The Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 35 or younger, whose business has passed the six-month milestone and who, our judges believe, will flourish beyond the critical first 1,000-day period.

‘I’m always super impressed by the calibre of the winners of the Women of the Future Awards, but I think this year, the word that would best describe how I feel is “awe”,’ says Fairylady editor-in-chief Suzy Brokensha. ‘These are women who have created phenomenally successful businesses in a very volatile economy. Some would say volatility creates the perfect environment, and there is truth to that, but to succeed, you need vision and focus and, more than anything, huge courage. I think our winners are extraordinary.’

‘The Santam Women of the Future Awards are more than a celebration of individual achievements – they reflect the evolution of South African entrepreneurship,’ says Mbali Soga, editor-in-chief of TrueLove. ‘The 2025 finalists set a new benchmark, proving that success is not only measured in business growth but also in innovation, social impact and the ability to uplift communities. These women continue to raise the bar with determination and grace, shaping a better future for South Africa.’

Santam Icon Award

For the first time in the history of the awards, we handed out an additional honour – the Santam Icon Award, which recognises a previous Women of the Future Award winner, someone whose influence extends beyond her own business, touching communities and breaking barriers. This year, we were delighted to award 2020 Santam Woman of the Future Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe of Quadcare healthcare services, a medical doctor who advocates for affordable healthcare and the LGBTQ+ community.

The prizes (worth more than R1m)

R125,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R75,000 in cash each to the Rising Star and the Social Entrepreneur from Santam



A full-page advertisement in Fairylady or TrueLove to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO



A Fairylady or TrueLove digitorial to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO



An invaluable mentorship session with one of the judges



A luxury beauty hamper from Clarins (beauty partner) worth R10,000



A voucher from Spectacle World worth R7,500



An Orb cuff worth R5,990, a pair of Citronnade earrings worth R5,490 or a limited edition boa necklace worth R5 990 from Kirsten Goss



Business printing from Lithotech worth R5,000



An online masterclass from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) worth R4,650



Spa vouchers from Camelot Spa worth R5,000



A hamper from The IV Bar worth R5,000



A tote bag, card holder and bag charm from Dyad worth a total of R5,010



The UnLearners’ flagship workshop – UnLearn & ReLearn: Re-imagining Success in Times of Change – worth R75,500



A Golden Circle Mentorship programme to the Readers’ Choice Award winner from Over the Rainbow, worth more than R10,500

Clarins, our beauty partner, shares our commitment to uplift, support and celebrate women. They believe that when women shine, the world is more beautiful.

For awards updates, follow #SantamWOTF on social media and the following platforms:

Santam: www.facebook.com/SantamInsurance on Facebook; @SantamForBiz on LinkedIn; and @SantamInsurance on Instagram

Fairylady: www.facebook.com/fairladymag on Facebook; @FairladyMag on X; and @Fairlady_Magazine on Instagram

TrueLove: www.facebook.com/TrueLoveMag on Facebook; @TrueLoveMag on X; and @truelovemagazine on Instagram

Clarins: https://www.facebook.com/ClarinsSouthAfrica on Facebook; @clarinssouthafrica on Instagram



