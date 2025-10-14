South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
    Impact beyond ten: Innovator Trust unveils Women in Tech Awards 2025 nominees and categories

    The 2025 Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards (WIT) celebrate empowering women-owned small businesses in tech who have turned innovative ideas into sustainable impact. This milestone event, scheduled for 20 November 2025, recognises the women driving South Africa's digital economy forward.
    Issued by The Innovator Trust
    14 Oct 2025
    Impact beyond ten: Innovator Trust unveils Women in Tech Awards 2025 nominees and categories

    "While there are many ways to acknowledge celebrations of success, these awards have been crafted in recognition of creative problem-solving, pure grit, and intention," highlights Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust. "Each nominee exemplifies how women in tech continue to shape sustainable growth, expand employment, and write the next chapter of Africa's digital economy."

    Celebrating a legacy of impact

    A diverse group of businesses, entrepreneurs and youth on the rise have been recognised for their achievements over the past year. From technology innovators to engineering firms, boutique consultancies to youth achievers, leading the charge at WIT 2025, and the women to watch, are the incredibly hard-working nominees.

    In addition to recognising individual female owned smme achievement, the awards reaffirm the Innovator Trust's long-term investment in sustainability and the next generation of female tech leaders. By amplifying the voices of women shaping the digital future, the WIT Awards inspire both industry and community to envision a more inclusive and resilient economy.

    The 2025 campaign is forward-looking and challenges industry norms by highlighting women who drive innovation beyond their own organisations. As the event marks more than ten years of progress, it concretises the notion that building enduring impact continues.

    As the curtain rises on this year's celebration of excellence, the Innovator Trust's Women in Tech Awards stands as a call to action: a call to continue shaping her future. Each nominee's journey is proof that when women mould ideas with intent and have the support to do so, they build legacies that scale across industries, communities, and generations.

    The Innovator Trust
    The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
