Impact beyond ten: Innovator Trust unveils Women in Tech Awards 2025 nominees and categories
"While there are many ways to acknowledge celebrations of success, these awards have been crafted in recognition of creative problem-solving, pure grit, and intention," highlights Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust. "Each nominee exemplifies how women in tech continue to shape sustainable growth, expand employment, and write the next chapter of Africa's digital economy."
Celebrating a legacy of impact
A diverse group of businesses, entrepreneurs and youth on the rise have been recognised for their achievements over the past year. From technology innovators to engineering firms, boutique consultancies to youth achievers, leading the charge at WIT 2025, and the women to watch, are the incredibly hard-working nominees.
- Olem Business Boutique
- Synergy Trading and Projects
- Tsokotla Engineering
- Billion Power Solutions
- New Era IT
- Bolunga Systems
- SM Solutions PE Trading
- Niche Integrated Solutions
- Swift Send Logistics
- Simphiwe Security Consulting
- Thamani Technologies & Systems
- Makhoba Professional Services
- Tala Consulting
- Samo Engineering
In addition to recognising individual female owned smme achievement, the awards reaffirm the Innovator Trust's long-term investment in sustainability and the next generation of female tech leaders. By amplifying the voices of women shaping the digital future, the WIT Awards inspire both industry and community to envision a more inclusive and resilient economy.
The 2025 campaign is forward-looking and challenges industry norms by highlighting women who drive innovation beyond their own organisations. As the event marks more than ten years of progress, it concretises the notion that building enduring impact continues.
As the curtain rises on this year's celebration of excellence, the Innovator Trust's Women in Tech Awards stands as a call to action: a call to continue shaping her future. Each nominee's journey is proof that when women mould ideas with intent and have the support to do so, they build legacies that scale across industries, communities, and generations.
