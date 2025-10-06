Trending
Introducing the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards: Meet the powerhouse lineup
This year’s theme, “Shaping Her Growth: Code it. Shape it. Scale it,” recognises the advancement of female-owned SMME’s who are building foundations, honing their leadership, and expanding their enterprises into lasting, influential businesses. In this context, the concept of redefining strength becomes tangible.
As one of South Africa’s premier events for women in ICT, the awards promises a truly unique experience - honouring the exceptional contributions of the Innovator Trust’s women-led SMMEs and spotlighting the inspiring stories of trailblazers who have broken barriers and made a lasting impact on society. This forum continues to underscore the profound impact of technology on the contemporary world and the evolving role of women in society. It serves as a unifying call for women of all ages, backgrounds, beliefs, and cultures to rise and collectively envision a brighter future - leveraging the transformative potential of technology to develop innovative solutions to Africa’s most significant socio-economic challenges.
Get ready to be inspired and empowered as Innovator Trust proudly reveals an electrifying speaker line-up for the 2025 edition of the Women in Tech Awards to accompany this years’ celebrations. From a blend of cross-industry entrepreneurs and thought leaders, to seasoned experts of brand executives and also content creators, the Women in Tech Awards proudly showcases the diverse talent driving innovation in the tech industry. The exciting programme will be filled with thought provoking keynote addresses with lively and insightful panel discussions.
A preview of the list of some of the distinguished speakers in the different panels include:
Panel one
Topic: The Creative Corner - Reflection on Digital Creative Agencies and impact of AI – Our very own SMME Alum
- Janine Wood - Founder and marketing manager of Ignite Media
- Aphiwe Tafeni - Founder and CEO of Olem Business Boutique
- Zumurrud Rinquest - Managing director of Curious and Creative
Panel two
Topic: SMME Leadership in the Age of AI: How you can Lead Beyond Your Limits
- Nomvuyiso Batyi - CEO of Association of Comms and Technology
- Zukiswa Phillips - Managing executive, financial planning and analysis of Vodacom South Africa
- Charmaine Houvet - Senior director, Africa of Cisco
- Siphokazi Simandla - Managing director of Bolunga Systems
Panel three
Topic: One Africa, One market: African women SMMEs trading without limits
- Smangele Nkosi - General manager, South Africa of Cisco
- Kanini Mutooni - Regional managing director of Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation
Panel four
Topic: Africa’s Youth - How are they coding, shaping and scaling?
- Serisha Barrat - CEO amd co-founder of Laweyerd Up
- Thabile Makhoba - Director of Makhoba Professional Services
Additional speakers are set to be announced over the next few weeks.
As in previous years, the awards will be held in a hybrid format, featuring a live audience of invited guests alongside virtual participation. Viewers from around the world are encouraged to join via livestream.
Virtual registrations are now open until 16 November 2025.
What you need to know about the Women in Tech Awards
Date: Thursday, 20th November 2025
Venue: Hybrid
Time: 9am – 4pm
