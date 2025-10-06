South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Media24AMIEThe Innovator TrustEdge GrowthShaperBizcommunity.comSME South AfricaOnPoint PRSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Introducing the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards: Meet the powerhouse lineup

    From coding the backbone of our networks to scaling innovative enterprises, women in ICT are building South Africa’s future, and on 20 November 2025, the Innovator Trust’s Women in Tech Awards will honour their impact on the local economy.
    Issued by The Innovator Trust
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Introducing the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards: Meet the powerhouse lineup

    This year’s theme, “Shaping Her Growth: Code it. Shape it. Scale it,” recognises the advancement of female-owned SMME’s who are building foundations, honing their leadership, and expanding their enterprises into lasting, influential businesses. In this context, the concept of redefining strength becomes tangible.

    As one of South Africa’s premier events for women in ICT, the awards promises a truly unique experience - honouring the exceptional contributions of the Innovator Trust’s women-led SMMEs and spotlighting the inspiring stories of trailblazers who have broken barriers and made a lasting impact on society. This forum continues to underscore the profound impact of technology on the contemporary world and the evolving role of women in society. It serves as a unifying call for women of all ages, backgrounds, beliefs, and cultures to rise and collectively envision a brighter future - leveraging the transformative potential of technology to develop innovative solutions to Africa’s most significant socio-economic challenges.

    Introducing the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards: Meet the powerhouse lineup

    Get ready to be inspired and empowered as Innovator Trust proudly reveals an electrifying speaker line-up for the 2025 edition of the Women in Tech Awards to accompany this years’ celebrations. From a blend of cross-industry entrepreneurs and thought leaders, to seasoned experts of brand executives and also content creators, the Women in Tech Awards proudly showcases the diverse talent driving innovation in the tech industry. The exciting programme will be filled with thought provoking keynote addresses with lively and insightful panel discussions.

    Introducing the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards: Meet the powerhouse lineup

    A preview of the list of some of the distinguished speakers in the different panels include:

    Panel one

    Topic: The Creative Corner - Reflection on Digital Creative Agencies and impact of AI – Our very own SMME Alum

    • Janine Wood - Founder and marketing manager of Ignite Media
    • Aphiwe Tafeni - Founder and CEO of Olem Business Boutique
    • Zumurrud Rinquest - Managing director of Curious and Creative

    Panel two

    Topic: SMME Leadership in the Age of AI: How you can Lead Beyond Your Limits

    • Nomvuyiso Batyi - CEO of Association of Comms and Technology
    • Zukiswa Phillips - Managing executive, financial planning and analysis of Vodacom South Africa
    • Charmaine Houvet - Senior director, Africa of Cisco
    • Siphokazi Simandla - Managing director of Bolunga Systems

    Panel three

    Topic: One Africa, One market: African women SMMEs trading without limits

    • Smangele Nkosi - General manager, South Africa of Cisco
    • Kanini Mutooni - Regional managing director of Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation

    Panel four

    Topic: Africa’s Youth - How are they coding, shaping and scaling?

    • Serisha Barrat - CEO amd co-founder of Laweyerd Up
    • Thabile Makhoba - Director of Makhoba Professional Services

    Additional speakers are set to be announced over the next few weeks.

    As in previous years, the awards will be held in a hybrid format, featuring a live audience of invited guests alongside virtual participation. Viewers from around the world are encouraged to join via livestream.

    Virtual registrations are now open until 16 November 2025.

    Click here to register

    What you need to know about the Women in Tech Awards

    Date: Thursday, 20th November 2025
    Venue: Hybrid
    Time: 9am – 4pm

    For more information about the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards, visit any of the Innovator Trust online platforms below:

    Instagram: @innovatortrust
    Facebook: @innovatortrust
    Twitter: @innovatortrust
    YouTube: Innovator Trust
    Website: www.innovatortrust.co.za

    Read more: female entrepreneurs, Innovator Trust
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Innovator Trust
    The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz