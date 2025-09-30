Nonhlanhla Moloko in conversation with Innovator Trust: A Women’s Month tribute to leadership and legacy

For Nonhlanhla Moloko, founder and CEO of Samo Engineering, every challenge is an invitation to find a solution. "It's hard to categorise exactly what we do," she says, "because our work is shaped by what our clients truly need. Essentially, Samo Engineering operates across four divisions: telecoms, electrical, switchgear, and construction, providing telecoms and electrical engineering solutions." From managing network operations to deploying solar energy systems or rolling out patented sensors for large-scale visibility in factory environments, Samo's work is as expansive as it is precise.

This versatile approach is rooted in Nonhlanhla's journey. The engineer-turned-entrepreneur didn't land here by accident. With a background in telecommunications and stints at major corporations and Vodacom, Nonhlanhla has consistently demonstrated an ability to spot opportunities. "I've always been entrepreneurial. I used to bake and sell, customise clothes into hip-hop fashion, build circuits, whatever I could do to make it work," she recalls. "Even today, I run a property company too. My brain just connects dots when it spots an opportunity. I'm constantly thinking about how to create something valuable."

Transitioning from a creative mindset to the nuts and bolts of business, Nonhlanhla thrives in the "hunting phase" of business, meeting clients, understanding needs, and designing fit-for-purpose solutions. The real grind, she admits, lies in operations. "That's the hard work for me," she says with a laugh. "But they go hand in hand."

Her perspective on leadership grew alongside the demands of building the company. Nonhlanhla's leadership has intentionally evolved. "I used to run the business from a motherly place - nurturing, hands-on with everything from troubleshooting to training. I thought that was leadership." She realised scaling needed a new mindset: leadership that enables teams. This transition challenged longstanding team members. "The newer team adapted better; the older team felt my absence. Keeping the vision and company alive means I can't be as hands-on in every aspect, and it's liberating to understand that."

This shifting leadership style has enabled Nonhlanhla to navigate diverse environments effectively. She has encountered her fair share of assumptions in boardrooms and client spaces. "I've been asked who the real boss is. Who the shareholders are. Who's taking care of the kids? Nobody asks those questions to men in the boardroom." Every space requires a different approach. "Surprisingly, some of the most open-minded environments have been where I expected resistance, like Dubai. And some of the most difficult ones have been right here at home."

Throughout her journey, support systems have made a critical difference. From her entrepreneurial mother to her longtime varsity friends, Nonhlanhla draws strength from the women who have supported her, whether through mentorship or opening doors for her. She carries many lessons, but one from a friend stands out in particular: be the manager you never had. "When I started, there were so few women in leadership. I never want another woman to feel she doesn't belong."

Institutional support has also been pivotal. The Innovator Trust has played a critical role in her journey. "They brought structure when I was all over the place," she shares. "They've helped us scale, provided support, and just been available. You call, and they answer. They guide without micromanaging. That level of professionalism and care, it's priceless." What stands out most to her is how Innovator Trust creates calm in moments where pressure could easily escalate. "They help you get back on track without the stress that could come with that level of feedback."

Reflecting on her achievements, Nonhlanhla's outlook remains optimistic. Asked how she wants to be remembered, Nonhlanhla says simply, "As someone who tried everything and was happy doing it." Her favourite moment of 2025? Landing a major project after nearly three years of effort. "We weren't prepared. But once we were in, it wasn't as complex as we feared. That showed me we can stretch more."

Her message this Women's Month is clear. Ask for help. Raise your hand. You don't have to have it all figured out. Know what you're aiming for and ask someone to walk with you. You'll be surprised how many say yes."

For more information, please visit their website: Samo Engineering



