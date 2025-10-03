"Zonke" by Takealot Advertising connects brands with SA shoppers

Takealot Advertising has officially relaunched, unveiling “Zonke”, a bold new positioning that promises everything advertisers need to connect with South African shoppers in one powerful platform.

Image supplied

The relaunch took place at the annual Takealot Seller Summit, hosted earlier this year in partnership with Seamless Africa, bringing together SMEs, marketers, and brand partners to experience firsthand how Takealot Advertising will transform the future of advertising in South Africa.

The Takealot Group has taken the next step in innovation by offering a data-driven, full-funnel media solution. Through rich first-party data, dynamic ad formats, and closed-loop measurement, Takealot Advertising enables advertisers to reach high-intent shoppers at the moment of decision, delivering measurable ROI and business growth.

"With Zonke, brands have access to everything they need to build meaningful connections with everyday shoppers, driving real growth and measurable impact," said Ansa Leighton-Buys, executive head of Takealot Advertising.

"We are reinventing what retail media can achieve and are thrilled to deliver a smarter, stronger, and more culturally relevant way for brands to reach consumers across South Africa."

Takealot Advertising offers:

Unmatched Data Precision : Access to first-party data for hyper-targeted audience segmentation.



: Access to first-party data for hyper-targeted audience segmentation. Innovative Ad Formats : Creative solutions that cut through ad fatigue to capture attention where it matters most.



: Creative solutions that cut through ad fatigue to capture attention where it matters most. Advanced Analytics : Real-time reporting, attribution modelling, and actionable insights to optimise campaigns.



: Real-time reporting, attribution modelling, and actionable insights to optimise campaigns. Scalable Reach: The ability to target hard-to-reach markets, including emerging market segments and underserved regions, alongside high-value urban areas.

As a full-funnel retail media platform, Takealot Advertising simplifies the complexities of South Africa's digital advertising environment.

Anchored by cultural relevance and a deep understanding of the country's shopping habits, Takealot Advertising ensures advertisers can engage meaningfully in a cluttered, fragmented media landscape.