    Premier Alan Winde highlights economic growth at Takealot Group’s launch of TFS Freight Forwarding

    Takealot Group officially launched its new division, TFS Freight Forwarding, at a landmark stakeholder event last week, where Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered the keynote address.
    Issued by Takealot Fulfilment Solutions
    4 Nov 2025
    MC Jo-Ann Strauss moderating our prestigious panel.
    The event, held on 30 October at the Nasdak venue on the Foreshore, underscored the exciting economic development opportunities taking place across Cape Town and the Western Cape, as the province continues to strengthen its role as a key driver of trade and innovation in South Africa.

    Premier Winde commended the private sector’s role in stimulating growth through innovation and infrastructure, noting that initiatives like TFS (Takealot Fulfillment Solutions) Freight Forwarding are helping position the Western Cape as a logistics and technology hub not just for the Western Cape and South Africa, but for Africa too.

    “The Western Cape’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation. When leading companies like Takealot continue to invest in supply chain and logistics capabilities, it not only boosts efficiency for South African businesses but also creates jobs and opportunities,” said Premier Winde.

    The launch marks a strategic expansion for Takealot Group as it evolves from South Africa’s e-commerce leader into Africa’s tech-driven fulfilment partner. At the heart of this vision is TFS’s full-service global freight offering — simplifying logistics, reducing costs, and empowering SMEs to compete on a global scale through seamless end-to-end import and export solutions.

    “This launch demonstrates the strength of the Takealot group ecosystem,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group. “By enabling small and medium enterprises to participate more effectively in global trade, TFS strengthens supply chains, drives innovation, and helps grow the economy from the ground up. It’s about creating opportunities that empower South African businesses to thrive and compete. Our aim is to drive growth of SME's and empower them with best in class solutions at better rates,”

    “Our goal is to help businesses scale confidently, deliver an exceptional experience to consumers and connect people seamlessly,” says Francois Retief, CEO of TFS. “By leveraging Takealot Group’s logistics infrastructure, we enable businesses to join our ecosystem to reduce costs and reduce delivery times.”By simplifying complex supply chain processes and offering scalable, integrated solutions, TFS Freight Forwarding is set to reduce barriers for businesses, support entrepreneurs, and strengthen trust in digital commerce across South Africa.”

