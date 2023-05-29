Industries

Supply Chain Company news South Africa

    New store, pick, pack and deliver warehouse in Cape Town

    Issued by M24 Logistics
    8 Feb 2024
    8 Feb 2024
    Looking for outsourced e-commerce logistics fulfilment in Cape Town? M24 Logistics, a division of Media24 with experts in the warehousing and distribution of products for B2B and B2C merchants serving the African market, has opened a new state-of-the-art warehouse in Montague Gardens.
    New store, pick, pack and deliver warehouse in Cape Town

    The warehouse has capacity for 30,000 square metres and is geared to serve a range of big players in the B2B and e-commerce market, as well as cater for SMEs.

    “We welcome all businesses who want to reduce their supply chain costs and want us to store, pick, and pack. We also offer faster and lower cost deliveries in Cape Town and surrounds,” said Justin Langeveld, general manager of M24 Logistics.

    M24 Logistics has a distribution network extending to more than 30 countries across Africa and offers fine picking.

    Langeveld said that as online spending trends continue to soar, there will be an exponential growth in the need for warehouses.

    “M24 Logistics takes the pain from the process.” We have an array of couriers which we manage on behalf of our clients, collaborating with an efficient call centre. This means a business owner does not need to deal with tracking parcels. Our promise is that our clients “focus on growing their business, and we’ll worry about the rest!”

    “Our warehouse’s management system provides real-time visibility on every item at any stage of the operational process. Intelligent picking sequencing and mobile devices maximises picking efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing picking speed, while our extensive Wi-Fi network and back-ups ensure uninterrupted operations. In addition to this, our operations also include intelligent conveyor infrastructure, pick-to-light solutions, and state of the art security systems.”

    “All of these are underpinned by real time reporting and advanced analytical capability. Our team continues to explore opportunities for AI applications – from analysis to coding.”

    For more information, contact moc.scitsigol42m@selas.

    New store, pick, pack and deliver warehouse in Cape Town
    Read more: Media24, M24 Logistics
    M24 Logistics
    We are your brand's eCommerce logistics partners: while you focus on sales, we focus on delivery.

    Let's do Biz